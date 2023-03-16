eBay Inc. Announces the Addition of a New Director to its Board of Directors

New Independent Director, Shripriya Mahesh, brings significant tech, product and innovation expertise as venture capital firm Founding Partner, and former eBay executive.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Shripriya Mahesh to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

eBay (www.ebay.com) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Shripriya join our Board of Directors," said Paul Pressler, Chairman of the Board, eBay Inc. "Shripriya brings extensive experience in consumer products, and businesses powered by foundational and emerging technologies across community, digital identity, supply chain, robotics and more. Her expertise will be a great asset as we build an eBay for the future."

Shripriya Mahesh currently serves as Co-Founder and General Partner of early-stage venture capital firm Spero Ventures, where she invests in the things that make life worth living with a focus on wellbeing, sustainability, learning, work and play. Prior to that, Shripriya was a Partner at Omidyar Network, investing in emerging technology companies. Earlier in her career, Shripriya served in various roles at eBay, including VP and Head of Global Product Management and Strategy; VP, US Product Marketing and Platform; and VP, Corporate Strategy. Shripriya currently serves on the Board of Directors of Turo, and she is also a trustee of The Sundance Institute. Shripriya holds a B.A. in Economics from Stella Maris College, an M.F.A. in Film from New York University Tisch School of the Arts, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"I am delighted to be joining the eBay Board of Directors," said Shripriya Mahesh. "eBay's mission of empowering economic opportunity for all has been one I've valued for decades. I look forward to leveraging my insights and experiences to enable eBay's sellers and buyers, and build long-term value for shareholders."

As a matter of practice, the Board of Directors regularly evaluates the composition of the board and considers how they can maintain the appropriate mix of skills, qualifications, and diversity of backgrounds to best oversee the business and long-term strategy of the company. Following this change, eBay Inc.'s Board of Directors will be composed of ten directors, nine of whom are independent.

About eBay Inc.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

