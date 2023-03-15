Wolverine and Halo Launch Spartan-Inspired Boot Collection

The second launch will unveil four new limited-edition styles as a part of Wolverine's continued journey in the Halo universe

ROCKFORD, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine®, the 140-year-old boot and clothing company, and 343 Industries, developer of the Halo franchise, are continuing their partnership for a second year in a row. Following the first launch in 2022 of the Wolverine x Halo Master Chief boot that sold out in less than one minute, this four-boot, limited-edition drop will be available on March 16 in Spartan-inspired colorways: Wild Kovan, Foxwood Seal, Scorpion Horvath, and Midnight Frost.

The boots come at an exciting time for the Halo franchise with the recent launch of Halo Infinite's Season 3: Echoes Within that took place on March 7. Drawing inspiration from Halo Infinite's multiplayer experience, the one-of-a-kind boots take cues from the Spartan's armor and the customization options in the Halo universe.

"After a powerful moment with the Wolverine x Halo Master Chief Boot selling out in just a few seconds last year, we're thrilled to launch this coveted Spartan-inspired boot collection," said Scott Schoessel, VP of Global Marketing at Wolverine. "This partnership is representative of the unwavering commitment we have to reaching consumers across multiple touchpoints – including gaming. We couldn't be more excited to give fans a unique way to express their style by way of their favorite media franchise."

From the colors to the shape and design, the boot's aesthetic embraces Halo's DNA, while providing the comfort, strength and support Wolverine is best known for. Features include:

A reflective patch on the tongue inspired by Spartan helmet visors

UNSC (United Nations Space Command) insignia found throughout the boot

An UltraSpring™ high rebound ETPU midsole for a lightweight, energized ride

Rubber lug outsoles to grip the ground for excellent traction

Knit and premium full-grain leather upper with TPU rand providing an additional protective layer

Metallic tipped color pop laces with secondary tonal lace

Color block hexagonal comfort control lining and removable PU footbed with mesh top liner.

"Every Spartan needs a pair of boots they can count on, and we're excited to continue our partnership with Wolverine to bring a new range of boots to Halo fans," said John Friend, Head of Halo & Xbox Consumer Products. "With design inspired by the Spartan armors from Halo Infinite's multiplayer experience, these boots were made to support you on your day-to-day missions."

Fans who purchase a pair of the Spartan collection boots on Wolverine.com will receive a code to obtain an exclusive Halo Infinite Nameplate Background titled "Plasma Lock".

The boots will be available in limited quantities exclusively on Wolverine.com for $175, and select colors on Journeys.com. For more details and to receive a reminder before the boot launch, visit Wolverine.com/halo.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com . Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

About 343 Industries

343 Industries is the developer of the blockbuster Halo series of video games and, as part of Xbox Game Studios, oversees the Halo franchise including games, original programming, novels, comics, licensed collectibles, apparel and more. "Halo Infinite," the studio's most recent game release, has achieved critical success, receiving over 60 industry awards and is the most successful game release in Halo franchise history. The studio continues to transform entertainment experiences across the Halo universe with groundbreaking projects, such as the upcoming "Halo" television series for Paramount+, in partnership with SHOWTIME and Amblin Entertainment.

