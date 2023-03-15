Validation Cloud Partners with DoraHacks to Provide Node API to Developers, Enabling New Web3 Applications

Participants of DoraHacks hackathons and grant programs will gain free access to Javelin, Validation Cloud's node API

ZUG, Switzerland and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Cloud, a Web3 data streaming and infrastructure company, has announced a partnership with DoraHacks, a global leading hacker organization. As part of the partnership, developers participating in DoraHacks' hackathons, grant programs, and community events will have free access to Validation Cloud's Javelin, a high-performance global node API. This will enable developers to build their applications on leading networks such as Aptos, Ethereum, and Polygon.

"Validation Cloud is excited to partner with DoraHacks to provide developers with the best building experience on leading networks," said Michael Horowitz, CEO of Validation Cloud." Javelin's superior speed, scalability, and resilience will provide developers with the necessary tools to build Web3 applications with ease."

During the programs, all participants in DoraHacks' hackathons and grant programs will have access to Javelin, with winners receiving extended access to Validation Cloud's platform to continue building. Additionally, alumni of DoraHacks will be given preferred access to Validation Cloud's product suite.

Javelin's speed, scale, and resilience make it a major catalyst for next-generation Web3 applications, including full-stack zero-knowledge infrastructure, appchains, and faster blockchains. For developers, this means hyper-resilient connectivity, preventing network outages or unsustainable infrastructure. Further, Javelin's lightning-fast speed connects users to networks in just 20 milliseconds from anywhere in the world, eliminating a massive time burden for developers.

"DoraHacks is thrilled to include Validation Cloud as a hackathon and grant partner," added Steve Ngok, a partner at DoraHacks, "we believe access to Validation Cloud's best-in-breed API endpoints will offer an unprecedented experience to our developer community, enabling them to build even more creative, high-quality projects than ever before."

The partnership between Validation Cloud and DoraHacks is expected to provide a boost to the development of Web3 applications and drive innovation in the industry. Developers can connect to Javelin today at app.validationcloud.io and learn more about DoraHacks hackathons at dorahacks.io .

About Validation Cloud

Validation Cloud is a Web3 data streaming and infrastructure company that connects organizations into Web3 through a fast, scalable, and intelligent platform. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Validation Cloud offers highly performant and customizable products in staking, node, and data-as-a-service. Learn more at Validationcloud.io | LinkedIn | Twitter | Medium

Media Contact

Kelly Clark, Director of Communications, Validation Cloud | press@validationcloud.io | 610-348-0278

About DoraHacks

DoraHacks is a global hackathon organizer and one of the world's most active multi-chain Web3 developer platforms. It creates a global hacker movement and provides crypto native toolkits to help developers around the world team up and fund their ideas and BUIDLs via hackathons, bounties, grants, grant DAOs, and public good staking. By far, more than 4,000 projects from the DoraHacks community have received over $30 million in grants and other forms of contributions from supporters worldwide. A large number of open source communities, DAOs, and more than 40 major blockchain ecosystems are actively using Dora's infrastructure ( DoraHacks.io ) for open source funding and community governance.

Connect with DoraHacks

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Binance Live | Youtube | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862991/Validation_Cloud_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Validation Cloud