CARFAX NAMES NATION'S TOP-RATED SERVICE CENTERS

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is revealing the nation's top-rated auto service centers, based on verified reviews collected through the free CARFAX Car Care vehicle maintenance program. Winners are recognized for providing exceptional service and customer satisfaction.

Over 30 million drivers use CARFAX Car Care to take better care of their cars by getting reminders and recall alerts.

The 2022 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers received an average of 4.8 stars out of a possible five stars. Vehicle owners can use these ratings to find CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers when they're looking to get maintenance done on their vehicles at a nearby location.

"It is an honor to be recognized by CARFAX four years in a row," said Tony Abedy, owner of Main Street Tire & Auto Center in Chantilly, Va. "We love being a part of such a recognized organization that does the same to recognize us back. Of course, we couldn't have done it without our awesome customers who do the same. Thank you, guys!"

"Over 30 million drivers are using CARFAX Car Care to take better care of their vehicles by getting service reminders and recall alerts," said Mike Liou, Head of B2B Marketing at CARFAX. "We used the timely and honest feedback from these verified customers to put together this list – the best of the best."

CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers around the country will have access to a suite of custom digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtopshop. They will also receive a custom kit of point of purchase materials to display in their service center.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services such as CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

