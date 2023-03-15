Avelo Airlines Grows its 5th Base in Raleigh-Durham with Second Aircraft, Three New Nonstop Destinations and More Jobs

Avelo's RDU base expands to 10 nonstop routes

Avelo's U.S. network expands to 40 destinations spanning 23 states

Introductory one-way fares start at $39

HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is growing its operational base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) with a second 737 aircraft. The additional aircraft enables Avelo to add three new destinations: Memphis, Tennessee (MEM); Manchester, New Hampshire / Boston (MHT), and Rochester, New York (ROC).

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo is the only airline offering affordable, convenient and nonstop flights between The Research Triangle and these three new cities. The additional routes will expand Avelo's U.S. network to 40 destinations across 23 states.

Introductory one-way fares from RDU start at $39*. Memphis and Rochester service will begin on June 14 and Manchester service will begin June 21. All three routes will operate twice weekly on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "The addition of these three new routes expands Avelo's U.S. network to 40 destinations spanning nearly half of the country. The addition of a second aircraft to our RDU base grows Avelo's service from The Research Triangle to 10 popular nonstop destinations. We are very encouraged by the momentum Avelo is experiencing in Raleigh-Durham. We're just getting started and look forward to inspiring even more travel to and from RDU."

With the addition to these three new destinations, Avelo will now serve 10 nonstop destinations from RDU. Manchester, Memphis and Rochester join Connecticut's most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and six Florida cities: Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton and West Palm Beach.

Growing Avelo at RDU

Avelo initially based one Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 at RDU on February 15, 2023. The airline has hired approximately 50 RDU-based Crewmembers (employees), including Airport Customers Service, Flight Attendants, Pilots, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, and Supervisors with more career opportunities still available. With the second 737-800, Avelo expects to hire at least 35 additional Crewmembers - expanding the airline's total RDU-based employment total to approximately 85 Crewmembers. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

Avelo operates from RDU's Terminal 1. The airport's original terminal represents a substantially more convenient and relaxing airport experience than its substantially larger Terminal 2. Terminal 1 offers Avelo Customers a swift curb-to-gate experience - in contrast to the significantly longer walks and TSA lines found at RDU's Terminal 2. When travelers return from their trip, getting from their plane to baggage claim, and on their way home will be equally fast and seamless.

In addition to RDU, Avelo operates bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG).

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly two million Customers on more than 15,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 40 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with industry-leading on time, completion factor and checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority operates Raleigh-Durham International Airport. RDU connects central and eastern North Carolina to the people and places that matter most, serving more than 14 million passengers in 2019. RDU powers our region's economy with a $15.1 billion annual economic impact and supports nearly 100,000 local and regional jobs. RDU was rated in the Top Five in passenger satisfaction among large North American Airports in a 2022 J.D. Power study. Learn more online about the Airport Authority Board, including its monthly meetings.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 40 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $39 between RDU and MEM, MHT and ROC for travel completed by September 6, 2023. Fares must be booked by March 28, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

