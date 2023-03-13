Prometric® Releases Boost, New Personalized Test Prep Solution

Prometric Boost helps candidates better prepare for exams to test skills among a widening skill gap

BALTIMORE, Md., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric, a global leader of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, released a new test prep solution called Prometric Boost to provide test-takers with personalized learning experiences using Artificial Intelligence (AI), microlearning, and gamification to better prepare them for exams. Prometric Boost specifically gears test prep in the content areas needed to close knowledge gaps and help job seekers test critical skills.

Prometric Boost gears test prep in content areas needed to close knowledge gaps and help job seekers test key skills.

"Prometric has seen an increasing need from our clients for an engagement platform that increases retention of key skills and knowledge, both before and after the assessment process," said Kevin Pawsey, General Manager, Remote Assessments at Prometric. "Prometric is pleased to work with existing and new clients by offering Prometric Boost as a key part of our AI-powered achievement platform, along with Finetune AI test development and AI remote proctoring. Prometric is committed to bringing innovation to the assessment industry, in addition to constantly improving our core assessment and test development services."

The introduction of Prometric Boost comes at a pivotal time for the assessment industry in which testing organizations are facing increasing need to provide skills-based exams that meet the requirements of today's job market. In a recent survey conducted by Wiley, a leader in education research, among 600 human resources professionals in the U.S., 69% of respondents said that their organization has a skills gap, up from 55% in a similar survey in 2021.

Using a unique and scientifically proven microlearning approach, combined with AI, Prometric Boost provides personalized learning and item level feedback, so candidates can review areas of opportunity for long-term knowledge retention.

Prometric Boost incorporates expansive visual data, engagement tools, and targeted coaching where applicable, so that candidates can better understand their knowledge gaps and how to address those gaps to improve upon their skills.

Prometric Boost can be fully integrated into an existing e-commerce solution, providing clients with new opportunities for revenue to help grow the reach, influence, and reputation of testing programs. Candidates can also utilize the Prometric Boost mobile app to study on-the-go.

