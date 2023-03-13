Introducing Sentient Sculpt™ to the US: the first non-invasive microwave treatment to effectively target cellulite on all skin types

Innovative technology with unparalleled service brings new opportunity to the American aesthetics industry

PARK CITY, Utah, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient™, LLC announced today the U.S. introduction of Sentient Sculpt™, the first non-invasive professional electromagnetic wave and microwave treatment for cellulite reduction that consistently produces results on all skin types. Sentient is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider that's transforming the way the aesthetics industry does business – with integrity, innovation and operational excellence. Unlike other products on the market that are absorbed in the skin or medical devices that incise tissue, Sentient Sculpt's controlled energy elevates tissue temperature to reach all-important cellulite fibers and fat cells, while simultaneously cooling the skin.

Successfully utilized in Europe over the past four years under a different trade name, it is being offered in the U.S. exclusively by Sentient. The technology behind Sentient Sculpt has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sentient Sculpt is not a laser. Instead, it is a patented all-in-one cellulite reduction device that uses 2.45 Gigahertz energy; two thousand times more powerful than other cellulite reduction modalities. This exclusive technology, including a flat-panel applicator, sends 80 percent of Sentient Sculpt's energy into the fat tissue. This is a significant improvement over competing radiofrequency devices which typically only reach between 10 to 20 percent of those tissues. Furthermore, Sentient Sculpt has been shown to deliver impressive and very satisfactory results after a few treatment sessions.

"We see the aesthetics industry still depends on equipment with old technology that really doesn't effectively address cellulite, leaves many patients disappointed, and undermines opportunities for customers' businesses to grow," said Chris Cella, Chief Executive Officer of Sentient. "We went around the world to find industry leading innovations in aesthetics and are excited to offer the first impactful non-invasive device for cellulite, Sentient Sculpt, which we expect to be a game changer."

Scientific American reports that cellulite affects 90 percent of women and 10 percent of men, mostly in industrial nations, presenting an unprecedented market opportunity for aesthetic providers. Sentient Sculpt eases the struggle to reduce the appearance of cellulite, as it circumvents the long downtime invasive treatments require and the constant treatment maintenance of other non-surgical technologies.

Clinical results of a multi-hospital study conducted in Europe and published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine showed 73 percent of patients went from moderate or severe cellulite to mild, using Sentient Sculpt technology. A significant improvement of cellulite in posterior thighs and buttocks areas was observed in all subjects treated, with a significant decrease in the number and depth of cellulite depressions. Further, no side effects were observed, and researchers noted a remarkable improvement in satisfaction and comfort over invasive treatment methods.

"In terms of what Sentient Sculpt is able to do, it's much more energy deeper and faster. So it lets us create the tissue conditions that we need to generate the body contouring and body smoothing changes that we're targeting in a 12 to 15 minute treatment, which is substantially faster than we previously could," states Dr. Lawrence Bass, Founder and Medical Director of Bass Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. "It's hard to have a treatment that fits all purposes, makes every individual patient happy, regardless of how advanced their conditions are. But we've had pretty much a universally positive experience with my patients over the last 15 months."

Cella noted that the global cellulite treatment market is on track to reach $3.2 billion in 2022 and projected to reach a value of $5.2 billion by 2028, with noninvasive treatments accounting for the majority of the growth, according to new research by Future Market Insights. "At Sentient, we're dedicated to building a collaborative, enduring relationship with our clients," he concluded, "and Sentient Sculpt is just one example of the cutting-edge solutions – from technology to service – we are bringing to market to give aesthetics providers a competitive advantage in this rapidly expanding industry."

Sentient™ is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider, offering advanced technology and industry-leading service and financing, delivered with integrity and transparency. Sentient takes pride in its transformational business practices as it sells, designs, repairs, fine-tunes, and implements the complex devices that help sculpt bodies, treat skin, and improve silhouettes. Sentient is committed to affordability and offers flexible financing, device maintenance, and a superior certification and warranty program to assure future performance.

Sentient is the premier company in the U.S. offering an exceptional suite of advanced proprietary technologies to meet the expanding needs of practices of all sizes, from its Park City, Utah, location to nationwide.

