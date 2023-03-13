Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will be presenting two oral presentations and multiple poster presentations at the 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas, Texas, being held March 19-22, 2023.

ORAL PRESENTATIONS

March 22, 2023: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. CT

AOC 1020: An Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC) in Development for the Treatment of FSHD

March 22, 2023: 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of AOC 1001 in Adults with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1: MARINA™ Trial in Progress*

*Previously reported data from the December 2022 preliminary assessment will be included

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

March 19-21, 2023: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

Myotonic Dystrophy, Comorbid Conditions and Healthcare Utilization Based on a 5-Year Comparative Real-World Data Analysis

AOC 1044: An Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate as a Novel Therapeutic Approach for DMD Patients Amenable to Exon 44 Skipping

Burden of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Patients with Mutations Amenable to Exon 44 Skipping (DMD44)

Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating AOC 1020 Safety and Pharmacokinetics in Adults with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD): FORTITUDE™ Trial Design

Once available, the presentations and posters will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity's advancing and expanding pipeline has three programs in clinical development. AOC 1001 is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the ongoing MARINA™ and MARINA-OLE™ trials. AOC 1020 is designed to treat people living with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the FORTITUDE™ trial. AOC 1044 is designed for people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the EXPLORE44™ trial. AOC 1044 is the first of multiple AOCs the company is developing for DMD. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

