DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX®, the global leader in tech-enabled functional training products and world-class training content, today announced the relocation of its global headquarters from San Francisco to Delray Beach, Florida. Poised for a dramatic revitalization following its reacquisition by Founder and former CEO, Randy Hetrick, and newly appointed CEO and partner, Jack Daly, TRX is establishing new roots in Delray Beach after a long, storied history in San Francisco.

TRX® ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS TO DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA

Coastal Commercial Group (CCG), Ingrid Kennemer, CCIM represented TRX with their multi-year lease to move into a state-of-the-art, 12,000-square-foot property in a world-renowned location for functional training in Delray Beach. Drew Schaul, Paul Grossman, and Alex Cesar of CBRE, Inc. represented the landlord. The company's relocation will drive a significant number of high-quality, permanent jobs to Palm Beach County, with an expectation of hiring approximately 40 new employees and trainers within the surrounding area.

"Florida is well known for its vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches and incredible weather, but it also possesses a booming fitness community that continues to grow and thrive, which was a major factor in the decision to relocate the business to Delray Beach," said Daly. "The wonderful climate, thriving health and wellness lifestyle and endless business opportunities are key leverage points that will allow the brand, staff, trainers, and the broader TRX community to expand and further solidify our position as global leaders in fitness, while also continuing to evolve and elevate the industry."

TRX's new headquarters will feature 12,000 square feet of office and gym space designed in an ideal setting for functional training. Once completed, TRX's corporate HQ will host daily fitness classes led by world-class trainers, and feature luxurious amenities including secure lockers, changing rooms, private showers, and saunas. To stimulate the economy and embrace the fitness industry, TRX will host local and global training summits that will regularly bring more than 100 attendees to the area. Additionally, TRX is outfitting a portion of HQ with a state-of-the-art filming studio that will become the home of TRX LIVE and On-Demand content production, which is the basis of the TRX Training Club, TRX's robust digital platform.

"I get excited when considering the incredible value and benefits an iconic global brand like TRX will bring our businesses and community," said Delray Beach Mayor, Shelly Petrolia. "We are thrilled to welcome TRX to Delray Beach and look forward to the positive impacts this project will bring to the community and our vibrant wellness-oriented culture."

About TRX®

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX Training Club®, the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in Florida, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com.

About Coastal Commercial Group

Coastal Commercial Group (CCG) is the prominent commercial real estate services firm in Delray Beach, Florida. CCG was founded in 2003, by Ingrid Kennemer, with an emphasis on commercial real estate services in South Palm Beach County. CCG provides clients representation for both leasing and sales services primarily of office, retail, multi-family, and light industrial properties. CCG maintains close connections to the local communities and Municipalities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.ccregrp.com.

