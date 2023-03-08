The Josh Bersin Company's Irresistible 2023 Conference Announces Impressive Speaker Line-Up and Agenda for Global HR Leaders

Executives from Moderna, Rivian, Mastercard, Tyson Foods, and Liberty Mutual Insurance among keynote speakers and session hosts at this year's event at USC , Los Angeles , June 20-22

"TED Talk" style learning sessions, panel discussions, mainstage fireside chats, and hands-on workshops set to showcase the key attributes an organization needs in 2023 to be truly "Irresistible"—attracting and amplifying the talent employers need tomorrow

OAKLAND, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted HR advisory firm, has today released details about its 2023 global HR event, Irresistible.

The Josh Bersin Company (PRNewsfoto/The Josh Bersin Company) (PRNewswire)

This year's event promises to be even more relevant, with a stellar line-up of speakers set to share bold new thinking

This three-day conference for chief HR officers (CHROs) and business leaders, Irresistible 2023 is set to take place from June 20th to 22nd at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, California. With its focus on the latest HR trends, best practices, and strategies for success, Irresistible 2023 will be a must-attend event for senior talent leaders looking to stay at the forefront of modern HR best practice.

Building on the success of last May's 2022 Irresistible, this year's global meeting will convene pioneering HR executives from some of the world's most prominent brands. In a collaborative, intimate executive conference format, leaders will share their latest insights, challenges, and successes in creating irresistible workplaces amidst the ongoing talent war and pressures on skills.

Keynote and major session highlights announced to date for Irresistible 2023 include:

Tracey Franklin , Chief Human Resources Officer, Moderna

Michael Fraccaro , Chief People Officer, Mastercard

Francis Hyatt , Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Caryn McGarry , CHRO, ICF

Tamla Oates-Forney , Chief Human Resource Officer and Executive Vice President, Human Resources, USAA

Helen Russell , CHRO, Rivian

Johanna Söderström, EVP Chief People Officer, Tyson Foods .

Hosted in partnership with USC Marshall School of Business Executive Education, Irresistible 2023 will bring together an unprecedented number of industry-leading CHRO speakers and business executive attendees to explore the latest challenges and opportunities facing employers as they strive to do better business, by investing in their people and responding to their evolving needs, in pioneering yet proven ways.

The conference aims to provide participants with a dynamic and engaging forum to explore innovative solutions and best practices for building a high-performing and thriving workplace. With four hands-on conference tracks and 20 individual breakout sessions, participants will have the opportunity to dive deep into a range of topics, including:

Redesigning Work for the Future

Retaining and Engaging Talent

Building a Skills-Centric Enterprise

Leading a Systemic HR Organization.

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"The first Irresistible conference set a new standard for CHRO events by tackling head-on the biggest people-based challenges and opportunities of our time. With an impressive turnout and a buzz that exceeded all expectations, the event showcased the intense appetite for new inspiration, thinking, and approaches to enabling, supporting, and empowering people in the workplace.

"This year's event promises to be even more relevant, with a stellar line-up of speakers set to share bold new thinking in our continuously evolving world of work. Personally, I'm tremendously excited by this year's line-up, with even more high-profile speakers and practical HR master-level sessions to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

"Irresistible is the ultimate HR networking and educational event, with attendees receiving the latest insights, ideas, and tools to do better business by engaging with their people differently and more effectively. With the world of work being reinvented every day and pressures on employers reaching new heights, Irresistible 2023 is a must-attend event for those who are committed to staying ahead of the curve."

To register for your place and for more information, visit www.irresistible2023.com

About The Josh Bersin Company

The most trusted human capital advisors in the world. More than a million HR and business leaders rely on us to help them overcome their greatest people challenges.

Thanks to our understanding of workplace issues, informed by the largest, and most up-to-date data sets on workers and employees, we give leaders the confidence to make decisions in line with latest thinking and evidence about work and the workplace. We're great listeners, too. There's no one like us, who understands this area so comprehensively and without bias.

We help CHROs and CEOs be better at delivering their business goals. We do that by helping you to manage people better. We are enablers at our core. We provide strategic advice and counsel supported by in-depth research, thought leadership, and unrivalled professional development, community and networking opportunities.

We empower our clients to run their businesses better. And we empower the market by identifying results-driven practices that make work better for every person on the planet.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email info@bersinpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company