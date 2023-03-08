Guardian Group Will Not Stop Efforts to Counter Sex Trafficking through Project 1591® Platform

BEND, Ore., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Trafficking Awareness Month came to a close at the end of January, however, Guardian Group's efforts to counter sex trafficking will not stop until all are free.

Guardian Group prevents and disrupts the sex trafficking of women and children in the United States.

Their vision is that every child in the US lives free from sex trafficking. This vision is coming to life as more victims are offered a path to freedom.

The Guardian Group team utilizes their two most efficient and proven strategies to achieve this mission. Through their own expertise and the help of their crowdsourced volunteer force, they identify women and minors who are victims of domestic sex trafficking nationwide. Their no-cost support to local, state, and federal law enforcement results in increased recovery of these victims. Together harnessing the power of many to find the vulnerable.

Join Guardian Group in their efforts by volunteering through Project 1591®. The first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing process and platform that enables volunteers to become force multipliers to Guardian Group's mission of illuminating child victims of sex trafficking in the United States. Project 1591 is a crowdsourcing process that allows OSINT volunteers to use their skills for good and deliver their findings to Guardian Group's platform. By utilizing volunteers, underage victims of sex trafficking will be identified, and time-sensitive information passed to law enforcement partners ready to act. The results, more victims offered freedom.

Currently in 2023, Guardian Group has increased their victim identification through this project by over 400% from the same time in 2022. Every day that a new volunteer joins Project 1591® and starts submitting leads, that number continues to increase. Use your OSINT skills for good by joining Project 1591 at www.project1591.us

If you cannot donate your time or OSINT expertise, please consider joining Guardian Group financially. Sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world. Every day in America 150,000 new escort ads are posted online. Guardian Group knows that in order to disrupt sex trafficking at scale, they need to grow. Become a partner in their growth and make lifesaving impacts on victims' lives today.

Learn more about Guardian Group and how to make a lasting impact at www.guardiangroup.org

