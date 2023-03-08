FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX Driving Towards Net Zero Ambitions Through Event Partnership with Switch

Partnership will facilitate positive environmental impact in Southern Nevada and accelerate F1® race towards becoming net zero carbon by 2030

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Switch announced its multi-year partnership for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. Switch, the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas and powered by 100% renewable energy, will provide the Las Vegas Grand Prix team with resources to support its sustainability goals.

F1® recently launched its first-ever sustainability strategy with the ambitious goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030. As a FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX event partner, Switch will help to bring the event in line with the sport's global commitments.

Thomas Morton, President of Switch

"Switch is excited to be an event partner to support the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. By achieving 100% renewable power since 2016, leading innovations in reducing the impacts of water use and using renewable diesel, Switch is consistently recognized as a global leader in its efforts to enhance sustainability for the customers and communities it serves."

Pilar Harris, Senior Director of CSR and Government Relations for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

"Formula 1 has made it its mission to work towards becoming a net zero global sport, and, as the newest race on the F1 calendar, we wanted to ensure that we were doing our part to support that initiative. By collaborating with a local industry leader, like Switch, we can find ways to establish environmentally conscious practices and operate this event for the ultimate good of the Las Vegas community."

About Switch

Switch is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed over 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world, focusing on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas, are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The inaugural race weekend is set for November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

