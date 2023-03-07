Tequila Don Julio Celebrates Hollywood’s Biggest Night with Oscar®-Worthy Cocktails Crafted by Award-Winning Mixologist Charles Joly

Mexico's original luxury tequila will have a starring role at the 95th Academy Awards with a collection of signature cocktails fit for the star-studded evening

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio is honored to announce its sixth consecutive year partnering with the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official party following the 95th Oscars® ceremony on March 12, 2023. The invite-only soiree will present an exclusive specialty bar experience curated by globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly, who will feature an ensemble of cocktails, each worthy of a leading role for the evening. For the first time this year, Governors Ball guests will also be able to enjoy an exclusive pairing by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck and the team at Wolfgang Puck Catering, who will be serving up a robust lineup of signature and creatively crafted dishes for the 29th iteration of the celebration. One of the dessert offerings, the Smoking Chocolate Cigars, features Edible Liquid Nitrogen Cigars and Chocolate Smoked Tequila Don Julio Añejo.

The Oscars® is regarded as the ultimate Hollywood milestone as nominees, presenters and guests alike gather to honor the film industry's most distinguished moments. For Tequila Don Julio, curating a luxury drinks experience fitting for Hollywood's most iconic stars is no small task! In anticipation of Hollywood's biggest night, Joly and his team of experts have spent countless hours preparing the cocktail experience that pairs perfectly with the tantalizing culinary offerings served during the star-studded evening. The esteemed cocktails – including Showtime Margarita, Best Picture Paloma, Director's Martini and The Curtain Call – will require nearly two football fields length of fresh rosemary, 400lbs of ginger, 5,000 combined leaves of sage and mint, more than 1,000 mini gold paper clips for garnishing and over 3,500 citrus fruits squeezed. Guests of the Academy will also be able to toast to the occasion with Tequila Don Julio mini cocktails before reaching their seats.

If you're tuning into the Oscars® from home and would like to sip like the stars, try your hand at mixing up a signature Tequila Don Julio cocktail for the guests of your viewing party. The Showtime Margarita, starring Tequila Don Julio Blanco, is the suggested protagonist of the evening as the essence of the tequila lays the perfect foundation for bright citrus and herbal botanicals that results in a complex yet elegant libation. For a plot twist on a classic cocktail, the Director's Martini featuring Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino is an elevated choice that offers an unexpected yet delightful balance of flavors.

SHOWTIME MARGARITA

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

½ oz Sage & Mint Syrup

⅛ oz Juiced Galangal (Ginger)

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Preparation

Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass.

Garnish with sage & mint bunch gold-clipped to the rim of the glass.

Note

DIRECTOR'S MARTINI

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino

½ oz Fortified Aperitif Wine

¼ oz Gin

3 dashes Moroccan Bitters

Hand-Stuffed Nopalito & Cotija Cheese Olives (Garnish)

Preparation

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice.

Stir thoroughly. Strain into chilled martini glass.

Garnish with hand-stuffed nopalito & cotija cheese olives.

Note

Dry vermouth is a suitable alternative for aperitif wine, and Moroccan bitters can be substituted with orange bitters.

For the sixth consecutive year, Tequila Don Julio is proud to donate in support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Ball. Handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Tequila Don Julio is Mexico's original luxury tequila. Late Founder Don Julio González followed his heart and spent decades perfecting his craft to create one of the world's highest quality tequilas meant to be enjoyed during true moments of luxury celebration. More than 80 years later, Tequila Don Julio is still made using the unconventional methods and processes that González implemented when he first embarked on his tequila-making journey. Whether walking down the red carpet or tuning in from a personal screen, Tequila Don Julio encourages genuine and responsible celebrations this award season.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

