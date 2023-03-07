Solid Clouds soft launches new sci-fi RPG STARBORNE: FRONTIERS

REYKJAVIK, Iceland , March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Starborne: Frontiers" is a one-of-a-kind mobile experience for sci-fi fans, now available on iOS and Android devices, with a PC release to follow later this year. The game draws inspiration from popular gacha and tactics-based games but features unique strategy elements and a realistic sci-fi art style.

Set 400 years in the future, players will find themselves on the lawless fringes of the Starborne Universe, where mega-corporations fight for wealth and control. From the ruthless Zealot Pirates of XAOC, to the immortal scientists of Everliving, each group has their own agenda to push. Players must rely on their fleet to protect themselves and fight their way to the top of the galaxy.

Here is a taste of what players can expect:

Over 90 captains to recruit.

10 factions each with their own ethos and agendas.

Take on outlaws in challenging Bounties.

Over 100 rendered unique spaceships.

Strategic ship placement.

"The soft launch of the game is a huge milestone for Solid Clouds and the development team who have worked hard to achieve the goals we have set ourselves,' says Stefan Gunnarson, CEO of Solid Clouds. 'We are looking forward to receiving feedback from players as we're getting closer to the final version of the game with constant improvements as we fine-tune and develop it further."

About the game

One aspect of the gameplay is collecting and upgrading ships. With dozens of pieces of equipment, multiple sets, and a multitude of combinations, players can customize their fleet in unique ways. However, strategic choices both on and off the battlefield will determine the fate of the player's fleet. On the battlefield, players can arrange their ships into near-limitless formations. Choosing the units that work best with each other is crucial.

"Starborne: Frontiers" also offers exciting PvP and cooperative gameplay. Players can enter the Arena, or team up with an alliance to tackle challenges together. For players seeking a challenge and a less linear progression path, they can participate in Bounties.

About Solid Clouds

Solid Clouds is a game development studio based in Reykjavik, Iceland, founded in 2013 by Stefán Gunnarsson, Stefán Björnsson and Sigurður Arnljótsson, the founder and former CEO of CCP Games. It became Iceland's first game studio to be publicly traded on Nasdaq.

