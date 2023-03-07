Pavion Acquires Netronix Integration

Acquisition further expands Pavion's footprint in security integration

CHANTILLY, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired Netronix Integration ("Netronix"). This acquisition builds upon Pavion's expertise and service delivery in security technology including access control, video surveillance, and intercom systems. It is the thirteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Established in 2007, Netronix delivers security integration technology and services for enterprise customers throughout the U.S. and internationally. With a culture built on "the client comes first," the company has become a preferred service provider for companies in sectors including education, technology, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and utilities. Netronix serves customers from its headquarters in San Jose, Ca.

This acquisition is part of Pavion's strategic growth initiative, enabling greater depth in security integration, while expanding service delivery capabilities across the southern and western regions of the US and internationally.

"Technology is ever evolving, and it's important that we help our customers adapt to and embrace innovations in security systems and support services," says Pavion President and CEO Joe Oliveri. "Netronix experience with advancements in access control and security solutions will enhance the services we provide throughout North America, adding to our long-term business growth."

Craig Jarrett, Co-Founder and President of Netronix, believes that similar business brought the two companies together. "When we founded Netronix, we realized that we needed to grow alongside our customers," Jarrett said. "We're focused on building long-term relationships and providing world-class service, and Pavion sees the world in the same way, which is vital to us."

Jim Muncey, President of the Pavion Security Business Unit, is excited to have Netronix and its staff join Pavion. "We're really pleased to have Netronix and its employees join the Pavion Security Business Unit. With Netronix and Pavion coming together, we have an opportunity to show more customers how security technology, integration, and services should and can be delivered."

Officially launched in October 2022, Pavion unites 14 legacy brands across its three business units: CTSI, DavEd Fire Systems, Collaborative Technology Solutions, The Protection Bureau, Star Asset Security, iON247, AFA Protective Systems, Structure Works, Enterprise Security Solutions, Systems Electronics, Firecom, Short Circuit Electronics, Turnkey Technology and Netronix Integration.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 48 U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Netronix Integration

Netronix Integration, Inc. is a global leader in system integration and security. The company is focused on supporting global and local customers to protect their most valued assets so that they can focus on building their brand. Through their customer successes and long term relationships, Netronix is poised to grow into the future. Learn more at https://www.netronixint.com/.

