Loc Performance Adds Capacity for Trackman in St. Marys Facility

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance ("Loc") recently completed the installation of new equipment at its facility in St. Marys, Ohio to support the company's growing Trackman brand, which supplies tracks for leading agricultural applications. The newly installed build machine will add capacity to the early-stage process of raw material wrapping prior to the final cure press and improve efficiency and safety. These enhancements will allow Loc to meet the growing industry demand for its Trackman products.

Paul Menosky, chief operating officer, Loc Performance, and Krista Larmore, plant manager, Loc Performance St. Marys, in front of the new equipment which will expand capacity for Loc Performance's Trackman products to meet increasing customer demand. (PRNewswire)

"This investment is an important step supporting the long-term growth of our Trackman brand, specifically our fully molded rubber wide tracks," said Jason Atkinson, president and chief executive officer, Loc Performance. "With this new equipment we will be even more adaptive and flexible to our customers' needs as their business grows."

Trackman is a Loc Performance brand which offers advanced rubber tracks for agricultural and construction applications, such as tractors and pavers. Trackman's fully-molded, steel-reinforced design offers extended track life, superior tensile strength and improved alignment. Trackman was the first to introduce the positive drive and grain cart rubber track to the agriculture industry more than 20 years ago, and under Loc Performance the brand has solidified its reputation as the toughest track on the market.

The installation began in late 2022 and full production on the new equipment began in early 2023. The St. Marys plant is already reaping the immediate production benefits of the equipment, including 25% more carcass capacity, improved throughput, and quicker changeovers.

"This equipment allows us to improve our product management on the plant floor," said St. Marys plant manager, Krista Larmore. "This results in reduced lead-time, increased versatility and the ability to bring new product to market faster."

With the new equipment comes new jobs. The St. Marys facility recently added four new employees to operate the equipment. The capital investment for the new equipment was made in partnership with the Jobs Ohio Economic Development Grant.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for military, agricultural, and construction applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 980 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

Based in Plymouth, Mich., USA, Loc Performance is a premier full-service provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers high quality solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing. Learn more at www.locperformance.com. (PRNewsfoto/Loc Performance Products) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loc Performance Products