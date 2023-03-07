EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces Promotions, New Hires and 20% Growth in Q12023

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, announces key promotions and new hires while achieving 20% growth in the first quarter of 2023. Tanner Elliotte was promoted to Senior Consultant, Tyler Kessler was promoted to Managing Consultant, and John Wolfe was promoted to Director.

"These promotions are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication our employees exhibit towards our team and our clients every day, said EverGlade Consulting President, Jerry Jia-Sobota. We thank them for their continued hard work."

In addition to promotions, EverGlade continues to grow with several key hires. Laura Powell, PhD Microbiology and Immunology from Vanderbilt University, started with the Company this week. Previously, she worked as a Program Manager for a large pharmaceutical company, dealing with long-term government contracts. Laura also preformed work on government proposals and white paper efforts, including BARDA, DARPA, MCDC,MTEC, NSF, and NIAID.

Stephen Richardson started several weeks ago. He is a seasoned finance and accounting professional with a decade of experience in both public accounting and corporate finance and accounting roles. His broad experience includes accounting and finance within the healthcare, aerospace & defense, retail, small business and technology start-up industries.

He most recently led several projects for a global aerospace and defense company helping transform their financial and cost accounting processes to optimize corporate cost allocations and indirect rate allocations. He also established new processes and models within the corporate FP&A department for budgeting, forecasting, and project financial progress reporting.

Samuel Skelley has also joined the Company. He is a recent graduate of Clemson University with a major in Financial Management. Samuel has experience with acquisitions, contract negotiations and strong client relationships.

"I am excited that EverGlade continues to grow and prosper," said EverGlade Founder Eric Jia-Sobota. "I couldn't be prouder of our team and what we have accomplished together."

