COMPRESSPORT® PRESENTS THREE NEW COMPRESSION SLEEVES

GENEVA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2008, COMPRESSPORT® has constantly improved its compression sleeves with new technologies to make them even more supportive, lighter and more comfortable.

This season, COMPRESSPORT® is introducing 3 new models to continue to support and optimise each athlete's performance.

R2 3.0

Increase stability and reduce shocks

Exclusive seamless, multi-gradual compression, quick-drying fabric and specially designed K-Protect band to reduce impact.

Even more revolutionary new technologies.

The new 3D weave activates the proprioceptors: improved balance and stability, especially downhill

Targeted areas to stimulate microcirculation and reduce inflammation: limited risk of tendonitis and periostitis and improved lymphatic circulation.

The targeted compression on the calves helps to absorb shock and reduce vibration for less muscle fatigue, tiredness and cramping.

8 colours, 4 sizes – RRP: €40

R2 AERO

Developed and tested in a wind tunnel, this aerodynamic sleeve is designed for triathletes

The innovative structured weave at the front of the sleeve artificially creates micro-turbulence at the front of the leg: aerodynamic drag is improved and the athlete moves through the air better.

A test comparing the R2 AERO sleeve with no sleeve revealed a saving of 9 to 10 watts, or +/- 1 second per kilometre run.

The ventilation strips at the back keep the calf cool, even in hot weather.

The lightweight weave offers enhanced comfort and support.

2 colours, 4 sizes – RRP: €65

R2 OXYGEN

Designed for fast pace and extreme heat, this sleeve is the lightest on the market at only 15 g

This new R2 Oxygen is still ultra-light, super-ventilated and incredibly silky smooth, hugging and holding the calf like a second skin.

The breathable mesh panels dry quickly to provide 360° ventilation.

The ultra-fine fibres retain all the compression properties and provide seamless support and protection to the strategic calf muscles while limiting muscle oscillations and strain injuries.

The 2023 model features progressively spaced ventilation bands to follow the muscles as they swell during exercise. This makes them easy to put on and allows for optimal stride and comfort.

2 colours, 4 sizes – RRP: €50

Available online at www.compressport.com and in store from March 2023

ABOUT COMPRESSPORT®

COMPRESSPORT® was born in Switzerland from a desire to offer a range of high-performance compression garments to all sportsmen and women.

COMPRESSPORT®, the market leader, supports your muscles, providing protection, thermoregulation and advanced technology.

Unique know-how and expertise thanks to a Body Science team for Swiss precision compression.

COMPRESSION 2023:

