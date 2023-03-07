BAKED Lay's® and Subway® Debut New Footlong Crisp To Celebrate National Potato Chip Day

For one day only, Subway Series fans can take their footlong meal to new levels with the limited-edition BAKED Lay's® Footlong

PLANO, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First it was the footlong sandwich, then the footlong cookie, and now – the BAKED Lay's® Footlong! Today, BAKED Lay's® announced its latest collaboration with Subway, revealing its first-ever 12-inch crisp just in time for National Potato Chip Day. This new crunchy creation will be available only on Tuesday, March 14, exclusively at a Subway restaurant in Frisco, Texas. Everything is bigger in Texas, making it the perfect place for Lay's and Subway to showcase the BAKED Lay's® Footlong.

Following the success of its first-ever footlong cookie, which debuted on National Cookie Day last year, Subway is continuing to fuel its fans' love for footlongs by partnering with BAKED Lay's to deliver the next world-famous snack staple.

"Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "We're grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable."

Starting at 11 a.m. CST on March 14, guests who purchase a Subway Series footlong meal can add on a BAKED Lay's® Footlong for free – while supplies last – exclusively at the Subway restaurant located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, Texas*. Even if they aren't lucky enough to snag a 12-inch crisp, BAKED Lay's and Subway are inviting fans to enjoy their favorite BAKED Lay's and share their National Potato Chip Day celebrations on social media with @lays and @subway and tagging #BakedLaysSubwayFootlong.

The BAKED Lay's® Footlong takes sandwiches to the next level when paired with The Subway Series, the greatest lineup of sandwiches in Subway history. Unveiled in July 2022, The Subway Series also introduced a whole new way to Subway with 12 signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, allowing guests to stand back and relax as Subway Sandwich Artists take care of the rest.

*Only at the Subway restaurant located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, TX on 3/14/23, starting at 11:00am CST. While supplies last. Must purchase a Subway® Series Footlong meal. Meal includes 1 Subway® Series FL, a drink, and chips or 2 cookies. Limit 1 per person. Cannot be combined with other offers. In-restaurant orders only.

About BAKED Lay's® Potato Crisp

Frito-Lay's line of BAKED snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, BAKED snacks offer less fat than regular potato chips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortilla chips. BAKED snacks include fan favorites from Cheetos®, Ruffles®, Tostitos®, and Lay's®.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Just in time for National Potato Chip Day, BAKED Lay’s® and Subway® will unveil the BAKED Lay’s® Footlong Crisp, a 12-inch creation designed to fit perfectly inside the Subway Series footlong. (PRNewswire)

