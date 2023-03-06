MediaGo Earns GDPR Compliance Validation

AI-integrated marketing platform recognized for maintaining the highest standards of data privacy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a leading global AI-integrated marketing platform from Baidu's Global Business Unit, announced it has received the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) validation from TrustArc Inc. This trusted, third-party validation further legitimizes MediaGo's compliancy with data privacy regulations for partners, customers and users of the platform.

TrustArc comprehensively reviewed MediaGo's user data and privacy protection policies and practices over several months and found through its rigorous review process that MediaGo met all the requirements to receive the GDPR validation.

"MediaGo is proud to receive TrustArc's GDPR validation at a time when keeping data and personal information safe is paramount and a top priority," said Elaine Hu, Head of U.S. Strategy and Partnership at Baidu's Global Business Unit. "This renowned endorsement from the leading companies in privacy compliance and risk management serves as an additional proof point of MediaGo's commitment to meeting the highest standards of data privacy, especially for its European customers, partners and users."

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is designed to put the highest levels of protection around the collection and processing of personal data for people who live in and outside the European Economic Area. It must be followed by all sites that attract European visitors and places limits on what organizations can do with the personal data they collect.

TrustArc is a leading global privacy compliance and risk management company with decades of expertise and leadership in building and maturing comprehensive privacy programs and enabling continuous compliance, information governance and data security. TrustArc specifically offers privacy assurance programs for organizations that collect personal information to demonstrate their alignment with regulatory standards and expectations.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a global AI-integrated marketing platform under the Baidu Global brand that helps clients to rapidly expand into the global market and enhance international influence. Available to customers in East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, MediaGo provides cross-media integrated marketing solutions, including programmatic advertising, advertising reselling and AI-backed recommendations to more than 10,000 companies. MediaGo is committed to building an AI advertising engine that leverages media context to achieve precision marketing in the modern era. Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.io/

View original content:

SOURCE MediaGo