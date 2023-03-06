Innovaccer's InNote Now Available to Payers to Improve Payer-Provider Collaboration and Advance Value-Based Care

Payers can use InNote to improve payer-provider collaboration at the point of care, and help their provider networks improve quality, close risk coding gaps, and drive value-based care delivery

SAN FRANCISCO and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE National 2023, booth #373— Today Innovaccer Inc., the #1 data platform for value-based care, announced that InNote —one of healthcare's most widely adopted solution for provider engagement at the point of care—is now available to payers to help them transform risk adjustment and quality programs with actionable intelligence at the point of care that helps close care and coding gaps, improves value-based care outcomes, and enhances member experiences.

The announcement was made at the RISE National 2023 conference, where thousands of senior executives and professionals in managed care and Medicare Advantage from health plans and providers come together to keep up with the latest regulatory changes, technology trends, and revenue-generating strategies.

Innovaccer's solutions, including InNote, are powered by the Innovaccer platform and have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping payers and providers improve collaboration through exceptional physician engagement. Using InNote and customizable workflows for payers, health plans and their provider networks get instant insights on HCC coding and quality gaps at the point of care. Network providers can see and address those gaps in real time, improving care quality and reducing costs across value-based programs.

"Retrospective programs are no longer enough to sustain health plans in the current market and regulatory environment, where accountability, interoperability, and value-based care are paramount," said Kanav Hasija, cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Innovaccer. "Provider engagement is the most influential lever in improving quality ratings, coding accuracy, and member outcomes from value-based care initiatives. To make connected healthcare a reality, health plans need to strengthen the provider-patient relationship and foster better collaboration with providers at the point of care. And that's exactly what InNote brings to the table."



InNote was built to support the healthcare delivery needs of physicians and care teams. It's become the physician engagement solution of choice by providers, ACOs, payviders, and other risk-bearing entities to succeed and even outperform with value-based care models. To date, InNote and the Innovaccer platform have helped customers across value-based and commercial lines of business generate more than $1 billion in cumulative cost savings.

Now, these capabilities and benefits are available to health plans to help them address quality and coding gaps in real time, consolidate patient information, and improve collaboration through enhanced provider engagement by using InNote for payers, powered by the #1 Best in KLAS data & analytics platform .

The Innovaccer platform unifies data across EHRs, HIT systems, and care settings to create a single source of truth—a unified member/patient record—and a data-driven foundation that improves members' health through better provider engagement, risk adjustment processes, score accuracy, and workflows. Payers and their providers gain a holistic 360-degree member/patient view to ensure members receive the right care at the right time, and that the care is accurately documented. By making it easy to engage providers at the point of care with InNote, payers can enable:

Transformative Data Activation and Clinical Data Capture: Harmonize claims, clinical, and supplemental data with more than 200 pre-built, EHR-agnostic connectors into a unified data model infused with providers' insights via NLP (natural language processing).



Cloud-Native Risk Adjustment Analytics: Achieve high integrity risk recapture and advanced suspect code analysis for digital provider collaboration on gap closure and clinical evidence capture using scalable cloud computing and AI (artificial intelligence).



Interactive Reports and Customizable Dashboards: Visualize data-driven insights with a comprehensive set of interactive reports and dashboards to drill into performance and find opportunities for improvement for health plans and providers alike.



A Comprehensive 360-Degree Member View: Capture and follow individual member and population-wide health journeys with full transparency into risk adjustment details, including gap triggers with links to encounters, supporting claims, and clinical evidence.

"InNote helps payers put their members at the center of their value-based programs," said Rox Cross, Director of Product Management at Innovaccer. "It's not just collecting codes. It's not just looking at charts to collect codes. It's emphasizing strong patient-provider-payer relationships that improve care outcomes for members. By leveraging accurate member data and the right technology, InNote takes payer, provider, and member collaboration to a higher level, and creates a foundation for cost-effective, affordable, high-quality care. That's where CMS wants us all to go, and InNote gives payers the industry's most popular provider engagement solution to get there by accelerating their success with value-based care."

Visit Innovaccer at RISE 2023 at booth #373, talk to our experts, and see how Innovaccer's InNote and industry-leading healthcare data platform can help you accelerate the transformation of member health outcomes, move beyond outdated retrospective programs, and better engage and collaborate with providers at the point of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

