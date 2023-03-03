SpartanNash Promotes Todd Riksen to VP, Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer

Riksen oversees all accounting functions for the Company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Todd Riksen to Vice President, Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer. Riksen oversees all Company accounting functions and reports to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Monaco.

"Todd has provided incredible leadership to our Finance organization as we navigated a Companywide turnaround these past couple of years," Monaco said. "He and his team will continue to provide best-in-class accounting support as the Company makes progress toward our long-term goals. As part of our People First culture, we are proud to promote from within to fill this critical role."

Riksen joined SpartanNash in April 2018 as Director, Financial Reporting and Corporate Accounting and was named Vice President, Corporate Controller in March 2021. Prior to SpartanNash, he spent nearly 12 years in the assurance practice at EY. Riksen is a graduate of from Hope College.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a food wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

