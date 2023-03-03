School Specialty Acquires FlagHouse to Better Serve Physical Education, Special Needs and Sensory Room markets in the US and Canada.

School Specialty Acquires FlagHouse to Better Serve Physical Education, Special Needs and Sensory Room markets in the US and Canada.

FlagHouse will broaden the School Specialty product portfolio and extend the reach of its solutions.

GREENVILLE, Wis., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School Specialty, LLC., a leading provider of learning environments and supplies for the preK-12 education market, has acquired FlagHouse, Inc., a trusted provider of equipment and programs serving physical education, recreation, special needs therapy, and healthcare customers. The transaction enhances School Specialty's ability to provide comprehensive physical education and special needs solutions to schools, expands its reach into non-education markets and strengthens its presence in Canada.

FlagHouse is a global distributor of physical education, special needs, and multisensory products. Rompa, Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, develops and manufactures a broad offering of sensory room products under the highly regarded Snoezelen brand.

As a result of the acquisition, FlagHouse is now operating under the School Specialty umbrella and will relocate fulfillment center operations to School Specialty's facilities in Ohio and Wisconsin. According to School Specialty, the experience for existing customers is expected to remain seamless.

School Specialty President and CEO Ryan Bohr stated, "The acquisition of FlagHouse will strengthen the unique value proposition we provide to our customers. We have long understood that physical education and recreation are critical to overall health and wellness, particularly for individuals with special needs. We are pleased to be able to offer quality solutions and add a trusted brand to our offering. Additionally, research continues to demonstrate the value of sensory products and sensory spaces. This acquisition will afford us a full line of proprietary sensory products and space design expertise, enhancing not just our offering, but people's lives."

Co-owner and CEO of FlagHouse, George Carmel added, "The FlagHouse brand has a 69-year reputation for quality and service. Finding a partner who is equally committed to offering solutions that enrich lives was critical to us. We have found that partner in School Specialty and look forward to combining and optimizing our respective product assortments for even greater benefit to our customers."

About FlagHouse

FlagHouse is a provider of equipment and programs serving physical education, recreation, special need therapy and healthcare customers. The Company was founded in 1954 and has evolved from a small NY-based school spirit products distributor to a fully integrated global distributor of physical education and multisensory products. FlagHouse Canada was launched in 1992 and operates from an office in the greater Toronto area. In 2000, FlagHouse acquired Rompa, Ltd located in the UK. Rompa develops and manufactures a broad offering of sensory room products under the highly regarded Snoezelen brand.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the preK-12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, science curriculum, supplemental learning resources, professional development, funding assistance and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms by improving learning outcomes and district performance, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufacturers and distributes a broad assortment of name brand and proprietary products to deliver upon its unique value proposition. For more information, go to www.schoolspecialty.com.

Contact: evelyn@strategygroupagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE School Specialty