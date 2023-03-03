2 PMB Projects Named 2022 HREI Insights™ Award Winners

Healthcare Real Estate Insights™ magazine's national awards program honors 2 healthcare projects that PMB developed in 2022.

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two PMB-developed healthcare projects have been named as Winners in Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine's annual, national awards program. The leading national healthcare real estate (HCRE) developer and owner, which is headquartered in San Diego, developed the facilities in Sacramento, Calif.; and Vancouver, Wash.

2 PMB Projects 2022 HREI Insights Award Winners | The Vancouver Clinic and Sierra Sacramento Rehabilitation Institute

"We are very pleased that HREI magazine has once again recognized the excellence of PMB's healthcare real estate projects," says Mark D. Toothacre, President of PMB. "Our two winning projects are meeting important needs in their respective communities."

The Vancouver Clinic was named the Best New Medical Office Building and Outpatient Facility in the 50,000 – 99,999 square feet category. Located in Vancouver, Wash., it is an 80,225 SF, three-story facility, and recently received its Certificate of Occupancy by Clark County. The MSK Center of Excellence will house a 6-OR ambulatory surgery center, urgent care services, as well as offering orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, sports medicine, and other healthcare specialties. The architect for the project is Portland, Ore.-based ZGF Architects, and the general contractor is Andersen Construction, which is also headquartered in Portland.

The Sierra Sacramento Rehabilitation Facility won the Hospitals and Other Inpatient Facilities Best New Ground-Up Development category. This project is a joint venture between Kindred Healthcare LLC and the University of California Davis Medical Center. This new 52-bed, 58,600-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) in Sacramento, Calif. will fill an important need and offer a wide range of rehabilitation services, including physiatry, physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, rehabilitation nursing, internal medicine, and medical and surgical subspecialty consultation and nutritional services for patients suffering from neuro disorders, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation. The hospital will include all private rooms, a secured acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym, large interdisciplinary gyms, a therapeutic courtyard with golf and varied surfaces, and a transitional living apartment to prepare patients for daily living tasks before they are discharged home.

PMB has had 13 Finalists, seven of which went on to be named Winners in the previous eight years of the awards program.

The HREI Insights Awards are the only national awards dedicated to recognizing excellence in the areas of HRE development and executive leadership. The awards are presented by HREI, the first and only national magazine entirely devoted to covering HRE development, financing and investment.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer and is comprised of a committed, multidisciplinary team of forward-thinkers and problem-solvers from every field, united by a shared purpose: elevating the healthcare experience by developing and managing healing spaces that make a positive difference in people's lives. PMB is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or at https://pmbllc.com/2-pmb-projects-named-2022-hrei-insights-award-winners/.

