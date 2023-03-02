Spiro™, The Global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™, Launches Second Theme in Innovative Thought Leadership Program

Series Educates Marketers, Event Planners on How to Adapt to Ongoing Industry Shifts, Meet Audiences Where They Are & Create Experiences That Help Brands Build Connection, Loyalty & Community

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern global events industry looks nothing like that of a few years ago, and today's successful marketing and event planning professionals are those who've learned to not only adapt to these changes, but leverage them to their clients' benefit. When Spiro™, the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™, introduced its n·Spiro™ thought leadership program late last year, it sought to help event planners do exactly that. Spiro continues to do so through the launch of n•Spiro's second theme, titled "The Core Four: A Framework for the Future of Events."

The thought leadership program references snackable "lite" papers, trend reports, "pin drops," dashboards, interviews, videos, boardroom presentations and other resources to identify areas of interest and relevance for the global events industry. Its second theme delves into the four principles that are crucial to shaping impactful events that stand out, both now and in the future – and how each principle can help brands evolve and succeed in today's rapidly changing events landscape.

"In-person events have always played a critical role for brands in building authentic human connections," said Spiro's Global President, Jeff Stelmach. "However, consumers now want those human-like connections, regardless of how they attend or engage. An event's location has become more fluid, and the very definition of 'event' has changed as a result. The 'Core Four' principles help today's event professionals understand these complexities and find effective ways to connect with their audiences, wherever they are."

The "Core Four" principles covered in the series include the NEW NOW™, THERE•ness™, ARL™ (All Real Life) and Community. NEW NOW refers to the always-evolving state of the events industry. THERE•ness, meanwhile, refers to the concept of event attendees having the autonomy to choose when, where and how they want to engage in a particular experience - and the mode through which they choose to participate.

ARL (All Real Life) emphasizes the fact that event planners no longer need to distinguish between IRL, URL or hybrid opportunities when planning events, as their audiences now toggle back and forth seamlessly between digital and physical experiences. The fourth core principle, Community, shows marketing and event professionals how to create powerful moments of connection that make an impact during a meeting or event - and serve as a catalyst for creating ongoing connections that lead to the creation of new communities.

"At the end of the day, people attend events, but they join communities," said Spiro's Thought Leadership and Innovation Director Beki Winchel. "The Core Four principles form a framework that helps marketing, event and brand leaders design events and experiences that meet customers, employees and other audiences where THEY are. It gives power to the people and positions brand experiences as the catalysts to connections that turn into thriving communities."

In addition to insight from Spiro professionals, n·Spiro's thought leadership program includes insights from brand experience leaders across industries and explores a wide range of topics that help brands forge deeper relationships with their audiences.

Upcoming themes will explore everything from how to weave the top seven human needs into event & experience design, to how brands can continue to build rapport and community with audiences long after attendees have returned to their day-to-day lives.

For more about Spiro and the agency's thought leadership program, n•Spiro, check out ThisIsSpiro.com/nspiro.

