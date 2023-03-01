Keyway Acquires Oak Lawn Property, Expanding Multifamily Footprint in Dallas

The company sees the multifamily market in the Sunbelt region as a rare investment opportunity brimming with potential

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyway , a proptech platform that radically simplifies small-scale commercial real estate transactions, today announced the closing of its second multifamily acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, The Shelby Apartments in Oak Lawn. The 41-unit garden style complex boasts one- and two-bedroom residences, an average unit size of 550 square feet and on-site amenities such as two courtyards, a dog park and private parking.

Located just seven minutes north of downtown Dallas, Oak Lawn is a thriving hub for work, live and play. The area is known for its business-friendly environment and is considered as a prime location for both residential and commercial properties. Keyway plans to modernize the The Shelby Apartments' interiors and amenities while maintaining affordability and providing a strong value proposition for renters.

"This acquisition is an example of the unique opportunities available in the multifamily market in the Sunbelt region," said CEO and Co-Founder Matias Recchia. "With a drop in deal activity and uncertainty in interest rates, now is the time for investors with capital to take advantage of these rare chances. Our goal at Keyway is to make small-scale commercial real estate more accessible and profitable for investors, and this acquisition is a step in that direction."

Keyway's platform streamlines the commercial real estate transaction process for buyers and sellers, providing efficient solutions such as rapid LOI generation, thorough on-site diligence and quick closing. Sellers gain liquidity easily, without intermediaries, while buyers get institutional-grade services like expert execution, flexible financing, customized structuring and professional management to make purchasing commercial real estate seamless. The platform gives buyers the same level of expertise and support previously only available to large institutional investors, helping them make informed decisions and acquire properties that align with their investment objectives.

"Keyway is transforming the small-scale commercial real estate sector with its cutting-edge solutions, establishing a new investment class for this type of property," said Head of Multifamily Acquisitions Zach Present. "Our advanced platform simplifies the process for investors and creates a mutually beneficial marketplace for both investors and small businesses."

About Keyway:

Keyway is a tech-enabled real estate investment platform connecting investors with the sub-$50 million commercial real estate market. The company raised over $40 million from leading VCs in Proptech, including Camber Creek, Canvas Ventures, Parker 89, Thomvest, Montage Ventures, FJ Labs, and Crosscut.

