Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

MIAMI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Total membership of 309,590 including 179,536 Medicare capitated members, an increase of 36% and 42% year-over-year, respectively
- Total revenue of $680.4 million, compared to $492.3 million the prior year, an increase of 38% year-over-year
- Net loss of $(301.7) million, unfavorably impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment of $(323.0) million, partially offset by a gain of $81.2 million due to a fair value adjustment of warrant liabilities
- Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $35.7 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
- Total revenue of $2,738.9 million, compared to $1,609.4 million in the prior year, an increase of 70% year-over-year
- Net loss of $(428.4) million, inclusive of the previously mentioned non-cash goodwill impairment of $(323.0) million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $152.5 million, compared to $27.3 million in the prior year
In the fourth quarter of 2022, capitated revenue of $651.2 million increased 40% year-over-year. Capitated revenue per member per month, or PMPM, was 2% higher year-over-year. Third-party medical costs PMPM were 1% lower year-over-year. The improved medical cost ratio, or MCR[2], of 76.1% was better than expected, driven by lower third-party medical costs across all service lines.
"At Cano Health, we are determined to achieve our vision by helping our patients live their best lives," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Cano Health. "We completed 2022 with membership well above our initial expectations, and revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in line with our most recent guidance. In 2023, we will focus on optimizing our operations to unlock embedded profitability at our existing medical centers by utilizing available capacity. Moreover, we are committed to reviewing all aspects of our value-based platform to improve liquidity and cash flow, and maximize long-term shareholder value."
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA table included in this press release.
2 Medical Cost Ratio (MCR) is calculated as third-party medical expense divided by capitated revenue.
Capital Management Update
On February 24, 2023, the Company consummated the closing of a $150 million senior secured term loan (the "2023 Term Loan"), maturing November 23, 2027. Investors in the 2023 Term Loan were Diameter Capital Partners, Rubicon Founders and their respective affiliates and managed funds. Cano Health intends to use proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of amounts outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility, and to pay transaction fees and expenses related to the 2023 Term Loan.
The 2023 Term Loan bears interest at 14% per annum in the first two years after initial funding, payable quarterly in cash or in-kind as an addition to the principal balance of the 2023 Term Loan, at the Company's election, and, thereafter, 13% per annum, payable quarterly in cash. The 2023 Term Loan ranks pari passu in right of payment and lien priority with indebtedness under the Company's existing senior credit facilities.
In connection with the 2023 Term Loan, the Company issued to the investors warrants to purchase up to approximately 29.5 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock, or up to 5.5% of pro forma fully diluted shares outstanding, exercisable until February 24, 2028, at an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The Company has agreed to register the shares of Class A common stock underlying the warrants with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
2023 Guidance
The Company provided its full year 2023 guidance, as detailed below:
- Membership by year-end in the range of 375,000 to 385,000
- Total revenue in the range of $3.10 billion to $3.25 billion
- Total medical cost ratio (MCR) in the range of 81.0% to 82.0%
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $75 million to $85 million, excluding de novo loss add-backs
As of February 24, 2023, the Company had approximately 239 million shares of Class A common stock and 267 million shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. Total share count for the purposes of calculating the Company's market capitalization was approximately 507 million.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Capitated revenue
$ 651,177
$ 464,516
$ 2,606,916
$ 1,529,120
Fee-for-service and other revenue
29,196
27,739
132,000
80,249
Total revenue
680,373
492,255
2,738,916
1,609,369
Operating expenses:
Third-party medical costs
495,695
362,870
2,062,356
1,231,047
Direct patient expense
77,677
59,141
254,867
179,353
Selling, general and administrative expenses
107,827
93,347
422,443
252,133
Depreciation and amortization expense
26,421
18,695
90,640
49,441
Transaction costs and other
7,819
7,988
27,435
44,262
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
4,500
(7,528)
(5,025)
(11,680)
Goodwill impairment loss
323,000
—
323,000
—
Total operating expenses
1,042,939
534,513
3,175,716
1,744,556
Income (loss) from operations
(362,566)
(42,258)
(436,800)
(135,187)
Other income and expense:
Interest expense
(19,627)
(14,928)
(62,495)
(51,291)
Interest income
7
—
14
4
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
110
(1,428)
(13,115)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
81,155
58,349
72,771
82,914
Other income (expense)
822
6
1,706
(48)
Total other income (expense)
62,357
43,537
10,568
18,464
Net income (loss) before income tax expense
(300,209)
1,279
(426,232)
(116,723)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,516
776
2,157
14
Net income (loss)
$ (301,725)
$ 503
$ (428,389)
$ (116,737)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(153,356)
(158)
(221,117)
(98,717)
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A c
$ (148,369)
$ 661
$ (207,272)
$ (18,020)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class
$ (0.61)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.95)
$ (0.11)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class
$ (0.61)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.95)
$ (0.28)
Weighted-average shares used in computation
Basic
242,187,512
177,649,657
219,166,852
170,507,194
Diluted
242,187,512
177,649,657
219,166,852
475,697,225
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of,
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 27,329
$ 163,170
Accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs
233,816
133,433
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
79,603
20,632
Total current assets
340,748
317,235
Property and equipment, net
131,325
85,261
Operating lease right of use assets
177,892
132,173
Goodwill
480,375
769,667
Payor relationships, net
567,704
576,648
Other intangibles, net
226,059
248,973
Other assets
4,824
13,582
Total assets
$ 1,928,927
$ 2,143,539
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 105,733
$ 80,829
Current portion of notes payable
6,444
6,493
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
1,686
1,295
Current portion of contingent consideration
—
3,123
Current portions due to sellers
46,016
17,357
Current portion operating lease liabilities
24,068
15,275
Other current liabilities
24,491
36,664
Total current liabilities
208,438
161,036
Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
997,806
915,266
Long term portion of operating lease liabilities
166,347
122,935
Warrants liabilities
7,373
80,144
Long term portion of finance lease liabilities
3,364
2,181
Due to sellers, net of current portion
15,714
—
Contingent consideration
2,800
35,300
Other liabilities
32,810
28,109
Total liabilities
1,434,652
1,344,971
Stockholders' Equity
Shares of Class A common stock
22
18
Shares of Class B common stock
27
30
Additional paid-in capital
540,989
397,443
Accumulated deficit
(286,032)
(78,760)
Total Stockholders' Equity before non-controlling interests
255,006
318,731
Non-controlling interests
239,269
479,837
Total Stockholders' Equity
494,275
798,568
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,928,927
$ 2,143,539
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss
$ (428,389)
$ (116,737)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
90,640
49,441
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(5,025)
(11,680)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(72,771)
(82,914)
Goodwill impairment loss
323,000
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,428
13,115
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,826
4,887
Non-cash lease expense
6,528
664
Class A shares issued for bonus award
2,879
—
Stock-based compensation
54,778
27,983
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(106,743)
(15,135)
Other assets
10,053
(16,594)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(51,662)
(11,779)
Interest accrued due to seller
100
1,464
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
32,612
33,723
Other liabilities
(7,591)
5,529
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(146,337)
(118,033)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(49,529)
(34,354)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries including non-compete intangibles, net of cash acquired
(5,796)
(1,070,307)
Payments to sellers
(8,830)
(26,587)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(64,155)
(1,131,248)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Business Combination and PIPE financing
—
935,362
Payments of long-term debt
(6,444)
(657,917)
Debt issuance costs
(88)
(17,394)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
1,120,000
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
109,000
—
Repayments of revolving line of credit
(25,000)
—
Proceeds from insurance financing arrangements
2,529
1,701
Payments of principal on insurance financing arrangements
(2,529)
(1,701)
Principal payments under finance leases
(1,429)
(1,227)
Repayment of equipment loans
(510)
(314)
Employee stock purchase plan withholding tax payments
(878)
—
Other
—
134
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
74,651
1,378,644
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(135,841)
129,363
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
163,170
33,807
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 27,329
$ 163,170
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ (301,725)
$ 503
$ (428,389)
$ (116,737)
Interest income
(7)
—
(14)
(4)
Interest expense
19,627
14,928
62,495
51,291
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,516
776
2,157
14
Depreciation and amortization expense
26,421
18,695
90,640
49,441
EBITDA
$ (254,168)
$ 34,902
$ (273,111)
$ (15,995)
Stock-based compensation
12,137
14,853
54,778
27,983
Goodwill impairment loss
323,000
—
323,000
—
De novo (1)
19,421
16,001
78,989
40,562
Transaction costs (2)
10,500
9,006
34,449
48,303
Restructuring and other (3)
1,426
2,370
10,769
7,883
Change in fair value of contingent
4,500
(7,528)
(5,025)
(11,680)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(110)
1,428
13,115
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(81,155)
(58,349)
(72,771)
(82,914)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 35,661
$ 11,145
$ 152,506
$ 27,257
(1) De novo losses include those costs associated with the ramp up of new medical centers and losses incurred for the 12 months after the opening of a new facility. These costs collectively are higher than comparable expenses incurred once such a facility has been opened and is generating revenue, and would not have been incurred unless a new facility was being opened. The Company plans to reduce de novo investments in 2023 and accordingly, for future periods is modifying its definition of Adjusted EBITDA beginning January 1, 2023, to no longer exclude de novo losses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Using the newly-modified definition, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $73.5 million, ($13.3) million and $64.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, compared to reported Adjusted EBITDA of $152.3 million, $27.3 million and $72.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, by including the impact of de novo losses under the definition used prior to January 1, 2023.
(2) Transaction costs included $2.7 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $7.0 million and $4.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of corporate development payroll costs. Corporate development payroll costs include those expenses directly related to the additional staff needed to support our acquisition activity.
(3) Restructuring and other included $5.0 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 related to a one-time professional services fee.
Reconciliation of Full Year Non-GAAP
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2020
Net loss
$ (428,389)
$ (116,737)
$ (71,064)
Interest income
(14)
(4)
(320)
Interest expense
62,495
51,291
34,002
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,157
14
651
Depreciation and amortization expense
90,640
49,441
18,499
EBITDA
$ (273,111)
$ (15,995)
$ (18,232)
Stock-based compensation
54,778
27,983
528
Goodwill impairment loss
323,000
—
—
Transaction costs
34,449
48,303
43,333
Restructuring and other
10,769
7,883
2,435
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(5,025)
(11,680)
65
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,428
13,115
23,277
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
—
—
12,764
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(72,771)
(82,914)
—
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 73,517
$ (13,305)
$ 64,170
(1) The Company plans to reduce de novo investments in 2023 and accordingly, is modifying its definition of Adjusted EBITDA beginning January 1, 2023. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA to adjust EBITDA to exclude the effect of certain gains/losses, such as non-cash stock-based compensation expense, non-cash goodwill impairment loss, and certain other non-operating items that are not directly attributable to the Company's underlying operating performance (the "Non-Operating Items"), such as acquisition, integration and divestiture transaction costs (including corporate development payroll costs), restructuring and other charges, fair value adjustments in contingent consideration, loss on the early extinguishment of debt, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, results and gains/losses on discontinued operations and other miscellaneous expenses. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company's management believes that some of these items may not occur in certain periods, the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period and these items do not facilitate an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Key Metrics
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
% Change
Members:
Medicare Advantage
140,353
118,348
18.6 %
Medicare DCE
39,183
7,651
412.1 %
Total Medicare
179,536
125,999
42.5 %
Medicaid
76,717
66,500
15.4 %
ACA
53,337
34,506
54.6 %
Total members
309,590
227,005
36.4 %
Member months:
Medicare Advantage
400,661
346,967
15.5 %
Medicare DCE
118,236
23,068
412.6 %
Total Medicare
518,897
370,035
40.2 %
Medicaid
229,104
196,754
16.4 %
ACA
159,178
90,715
75.5 %
Total member months
907,179
657,504
38.0 %
Per Member Per Month ("PMPM"):
Medicare Advantage
$ 1,084
$ 1,098
(1.3) %
Medicare DCE
$ 1,374
$ 1,261
9.0 %
Total Medicare
$ 1,150
$ 1,108
3.8 %
Medicaid
$ 213
$ 258
(17.4) %
ACA
$ 36
$ 43
(16.3) %
Total PMPM
$ 718
$ 706
1.7 %
Medical centers
172
130
Key Metrics
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
% Change
Members:
Medicare Advantage
140,353
118,348
18.6 %
Medicare DCE
39,183
7,651
412.1 %
Total Medicare
179,536
125,999
42.5 %
Medicaid
76,717
66,500
15.4 %
ACA
53,337
34,506
54.6 %
Total members
309,590
227,005
36.4 %
Member months:
Medicare Advantage
1,503,286
1,167,848
28.7 %
Medicare DCE
485,562
69,707
596.6 %
Total Medicare
1,988,848
1,237,555
60.7 %
Medicaid
856,738
518,335
65.3 %
ACA
570,316
286,005
99.4 %
Total member months
3,415,902
2,041,895
67.3 %
Per Member Per Month ("PMPM"):
Medicare Advantage
$ 1,161
$ 1,066
8.9 %
Medicare DCE
$ 1,333
$ 1,276
4.5 %
Total Medicare
$ 1,203
$ 1,078
11.6 %
Medicaid
$ 221
$ 355
(37.7) %
ACA
$ 45
$ 39
15.4 %
Total PMPM
$ 763
$ 749
1.9 %
Medical centers
172
130
