Amy Norgren Salfi named Chief Strategy Officer of Excel Technologies

HERNDON, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel Technologies LLC announced today that Amy Norgren Salfi is its new Chief Strategy Officer. Ms. Norgren Salfi is a senior leader in federal contracting and has served more than three decades as a thought leader, analyst and program manager. She has led teams delivering services in environmental policy and regulation, government program management, emergency and organizational management, information technology strategy, and modern software development. As the Chief Strategy Officer, she will report directly to the CEO and shape the direction of the company.

Amy Norgren Salfi, Chief Strategy Officer (PRNewswire)

My way of working is through inspired collaboration.

"I am energized by the opportunity to help government leaders implement new programs, transform stalled programs, and optimize technology solutions," Ms. Norgren Salfi said. "My way of working is through inspired collaboration -- bringing the best and the brightest together in unique ways to address our nation's toughest challenges."

According to Debra Yamanaka, Excel's CEO, "Amy brings the energy and commitment to excellence that Excel prizes and our clients know us for. Her leadership style balances our employee and client-centric focus with a keen business acumen, and I am excited to be working side by side with one of the most creative and innovative women in the industry."

Excel Technologies, LLC is a woman-owned small business providing information technology and management services to further the nation's national security and civilian service missions. Founded in 2003, Excel Technologies is committed to the American people and continues to demand excellence in all aspects of its work.

excel-technologies.com

Contact: Bill Yamanaka

byamanaka@excel-technologies.com

703-851-3573

Excel Technologies logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Excel Technologies, LLC