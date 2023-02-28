Steeper Group Join Global Patient Services Provider Eqwal Group

Today Steeper announce they have joined Eqwal Group, a global network of patient care service providers

LEEDS, England, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeper Group is an expert in delivering Orthotic and Prosthetic patient care as well as being a global supplier of upper limb prostheses, and a strategic distributor partner for world-recognised brands.

Steeper sought a partner who was aligned with the company values, resulting in establishing a relationship with the Eqwal Group whose ethos is 'caring for all'. From 28th February Eqwal Group have agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in Steeper Group.

Eqwal Group is a global patient care services provider, employing over 1700 people with clinics across Europe and the USA, and is an international leader in 3D printing solutions and CAD/CAM systems. Joining Eqwal will provide Steeper with the opportunity to enhance their UK clinical offering and deliver innovation across their product ranges and clinical services.

The excellent relationships Steeper has forged with their NHS partners, customers and suppliers both in the UK and overseas remain of paramount importance. Being part of the Eqwal Group will bring clear benefits in sharing expertise and best practice across a global patient care network.

CEO Paul Steeper and COO/CFO John Midgley and the Board remain with the business, with Paul Steeper commenting "this is an exciting opportunity to work within a global network of patient-focused businesses. Eqwal are an ideal fit thanks to their established network of prosthetic and orthotic care providers. We're looking forward to our future journey as part of Eqwal Group."

Jean-Pierre Mahé, CEO at Eqwal said "Eqwal is proud to welcome Steeper Group to our worldwide network of patient care service providers. We're also honoured to carry the heritage and continue the story of a company who were founded over 100 years ago! We're thrilled at the confidence John, Paul and the Steeper Team have afforded us by joining our ambitious project: To offset disability throughout the world and to build an inclusive society whilst protecting and preserving the environment."

Notes to Editors:

The value of the acquisition will not be disclosed, comments and further photographs can be sought by contacting:

Frances Beattie

Head of Marketing | Steeper Group

Email: frances.beattie@steepergroup.com, Mobile: +44 (0)7545 427 394

Steeper Group, Unit 3 Stourton Link, Intermezzo Drive, Leeds, LS10 1DF (UK)

About Steeper Group

Steeper Group is an expert in delivering patient care, a global supplier of upper limb prostheses, and a strategic distributor partner for world-recognised brands.

Our founder, Hugh Steeper, was a pioneer in the field, paving the way for innovations that would change the lives of veterans of the Great War. Over 100 years on, the Steeper name continues to create positive turning points for patients and clinicians in ever more need of prosthetic solutions.

Steeper Group's mission is to deliver world-leading technologies and products, alongside responsive clinical services across the fields of prosthetics, orthotics and accessible technology, which fundamentally enhance people's lives.

CEO Paul Steeper is the grandson of the company founder.

For more information about Steeper Group please visit www.steepergroup.com

About Eqwal Group

Eqwal were founded with the ambition to "offset disability throughout the world and to build an inclusive society whilst protecting and preserving the environment."



Eqwal whose strapline is 'Caring for all', are a group of companies focussed on patient care, across the fields of prosthetics, orthotics, and rehabilitation. With 1700 employees and 155 orthopaedic practices around the world, the Group specialises in three key areas; patient care, digital, and component/product production.

Eqwal's values across patient care, component production and digital technologies are to innovate, support, adapt, educate and connect.

View original content:

SOURCE Steeper Group