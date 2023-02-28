Platform Science Adds Luma Brighter Learning's Apps to Fleet Solutions Catalog

Collaboration provides drivers with convenient access to training directly from the cab

SAN DIEGO and MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and Luma Brighter Learning, an award-winning instructional design and learning company, today announced a new collaboration that will bring Luma eNugget® Learning and Luma Emerge™ learning management solutions to Platform Science's industry-leading solutions catalog. Luma Brighter Learning provides engaging online and blended learning programs and has been making a measurable difference in learning outcomes for the trucking industry for almost a decade. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

Luma's approach to learning is grounded in scientific methods proven to enhance learning engagement. The company's comprehensive mixed-medium products help trucking carriers improve safety, communication, and compliance through focused, on-demand, micro-learning lessons. Moreover, Luma Emerge™ supports carriers with a simplified, effective solution and a monthly subscription to Luma's eNugget® program. These programs allow for a broad range of learning mediums and modes that appeal to all users, reporting, and compliance documentation.

"We understand drivers' time is extremely valuable and Luma Brighter Learning's training programs make it easier for them to complete instructional programs directly from the cab when they are off the road," said Emilie Campbell, Director of Partner Management, Platform Science. "As we continue to build our app catalog, we are providing fleet operators with the tools needed to improve the driver experience and increase efficiencies. Luma's unique approach to training accomplishes both of those goals."

"Luma Brighter Learning is pleased to partner with Platform Science to offer enhanced and easily accessible training to drivers from their cab," said Dr. Gina Anderson, Luma Brighter Learning co-founder and CEO. "Effective learning is not about the number of hours spent training employees. What is important is training quality and frequency. This partnership further allows drivers to take control of their learning, maximizing their time while experiencing meaningful lessons and authentic live coaching sessions that make a measurable difference in safety outcomes."

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com .

About Luma Brighter Learning

Luma Brighter Learning is an award-winning instructional design company in the transportation industry whose purpose is to enrich lives globally through learning that engages and inspires. It has created more than 1000 – and growing – libraries of eNuggets® on a variety of learning topics for fleets. Luma focuses on all formats of learning: online, blended, and face-to-face, and builds customized learning solutions in their eNugget® Learning platform. Luma has also created Luma Emerge™, which incorporates the same learning principles with a cost effective, out-of-the box program. Luma also supports new drivers going into the industry with their entry-level driver training programs. The company is the recipient of many awards, including the 2022 Gold Stevie for Company of the Year in Consumer Products; 2022 Gold Stevie for Most Innovative Company of the Year; 2022 Silver Stevie for Achievements in Sustainability; 2022 Best in Biz Silver for Best New Product for Luma Emerge™. Find out more: https://learnwithluma.com/

