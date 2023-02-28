Alchemy Pay and Berkah Digital Jointly Obtain Indonesia License

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiat-crypto gateway, Alchemy Pay, and fintech firm, PT Berkah Digital Pembayaran, announce that they have jointly obtained Indonesian licences issued by the Central Bank of Indonesia to operate remittances and fund transfers. These licences will greatly increase the ability for these entities to payout to end users and clients across Asia as well as reduce the operating costs of their payment services.



Berkah Digital has been listed as a Payment Service Provider - License Category 3 on Bank Indonesia's official site and can be found by searching 'Berkah Digital'.

Singapore-based Alchemy Pay is known for its provision of on & off-ramps, crypto payments, and NFT checkout to Web3 platforms. PT Berkah Digital Pembayaran operates from Indonesia in the field of financial technology and is known primarily for BDPay that helps clients to transfer to multiple accounts and electronic money at a lower price than conventional methods and provides a virtual account for the topup method.

Launched in 2021, BDPay enables personal transfers (payment acceptance) and corporate transfers (payments). It also offers clients payroll services and transfers via API. Certified by ISO/IEC 27001:2013, it directly connects with bank APIs, making it easy to transfer to 136 banks in Indonesia. It facilitates same-day transfers and has developed support for community needs with agents distributed across Indonesia.

Alchemy Pay's on-ramp supports Mastercard, Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay and multiple regional mobile wallets and domestic transfers in 173 countries to allow users to purchase crypto quickly, easily, and securely using their fiat currency funds. The Singapore-based fiat-crypto payment gateway is taking crypto accessibility to the next level with direct-to-customer services with its on & off-Ramp and NFT checkout. These ramp payment solutions have been integrated by numerous Web3 platforms and cryptocurrency token issuers of all sizes.

It supports particularly high utility in Asia and Latin America by supporting highly popular regional payment methods in emerging markets such as GCash in the Philippines; OVO and Dana in Indonesia; Pix in Brazil. Jointly obtaining licences with PT Berkah Digital Payments will greatly add to its capabilities in Asia, where crypto adoption is high.

The success of Alchemy Pay has been built around a truly global network of payment and remittance partners, acquirers, token issuers, blockchain networks, exchanges, and crypto platforms across all sub-sectors of the industry. Like PT Berkah Digital Payments, the team has a wealth of talent with expertise in traditional finance, fintech payments, and blockchain technology to realise its payment solutions.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto and global fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and users. The Alchemy Pay Ramp Solution is integrated, via plugin or API, with platforms and dApps, providing an easy onramp from fiat currency to crypto. Alchemy Pay's supports payments from 173 countries - Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, popular regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers with a focus on emerging markets. Its offramping capability remits to users in 50+ local fiat currencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and Binance Chain.

