4L Data Intelligence Signs Teaming Agreement with LTIMindtree To Deliver AI-Powered Technology Solutions for the Healthcare Industry

Partnership Expands LTIMindtree's Artificial Intelligence Based Solutions Offerings in Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA) Prevention And Provider Data Management

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4L Data Intelligence™ today announced that it has entered into a teaming agreement with global technology consulting and digital solutions and services company LTIMindtree.

As part of the agreement, 4L Data Intelligence will enable the delivery of its patented Integr8 AI™ powered artificial intelligence solutions through LTIMindtree's suite of healthcare technology solutions.

LTIMindtree will integrate the Integr8 AI™ FWA Prevention and Recovery solution into its health insurance, TPA and other claims processing solutions, enabling payers to dynamically view activities that result in excessive payments and over-payments, which go undetected by traditional rules-based, use case-based and conventional AI-based claims editing platforms. Solutions delivered through this partnership will help LTIMindtree's payer clients to accelerate automation and process improvement by improving the accuracy and integrity of provider data and reducing the time, cost and labor dependency associated with credentialing healthcare providers. Its provider-centric approach will help payers detect and prevent healthcare payment fraud, waste, and abuse by 2X to 10X, over conventional claims editing systems.

Clay Wilemon, 4L Data Intelligence, CEO, "LTIMindtree is a global leader in developing and delivering advanced technology solutions for its customers. We are honored that LTIMindtree recognizes the power of our Integr8 AI technology and decided to incorporate it into future customer solutions that will reduce out-of-control healthcare costs while improving provider and payment integrity."

Included in the teaming agreement is also the seamless integration of 4L Data Intelligence's Integr8 Provider Intelligence and Integrity management solution into LTIMindtree's healthcare payer and provider customer offerings. This will include the newly released Automated Provider Credentialing solution that eliminates approximately 70 percent of the time and labor associated with first-time provider credentialing and makes 24/7/365 continuous provider credentialing a reality.

"We are confident that our partnership with 4L Data Intelligence will complement our solutions offerings to the rapidly evolving healthcare sector in the U.S, reducing the cost of care and improving outcomes, while driving the Edge to Core experience in the value chain, said Sriram Kumaresan, Executive Vice President, Global Markets, LTIMindtree. "The combination of 4L Data Intelligence's Integr8 AI™ solutions and LTIMindtree's end-to-end suite of technology and delivery solutions will allow customers to harness the power of dynamic, AI-powered analysis to improve healthcare FWA detection and provider credentialing, streamline critical operations, and drive efficiency throughout the claims management and provider data management processes."

About 4L Data Intelligence

4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful and abusive payments that drive up costs. For more information visit 4LData.com.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

