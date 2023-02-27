Google Cloud Collaborates with StarHub to Bolster its Cloud Infinity Transformation Program

StarHub will pilot Google Distributed Cloud Edge with Nokia 5G Standalone Core to bring its 5G cloud-native network functions to a hybrid cloud

New cloud-native 5G core network aims to support connectivity in industries such as manufacturing, retail, hospitality, transportation, and more

StarHub will explore Google Cloud's data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools for its network operations and customer experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud announced today a new collaboration with StarHub, a leading homegrown company from Singapore that delivers world-class communications, entertainment, and digital services. Through this engagement, Google Cloud will support StarHub as it creates an open, secure, scalable, and energy-efficient cloud-native network for enterprises in Singapore.

Aligned with StarHub's Cloud Infinity transformation initiative—which aims to boost the delivery, scalability, and performance of services while reducing operational costs—cloud-native networks have become critical for communication service providers (CSPs) to thrive in a connected world. Today, StarHub will pilot Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge) and Nokia 5G Standalone Core to create a unique, multi-access, software-based 5G cloud core network.

GDC Edge builds on Google Cloud's existing telecommunications solutions, and can empower companies like StarHub to run core network functions at the edge in the carrier's network. This brings Google Cloud's stable and secure infrastructure even closer to where data is being generated and consumed. By moving its 5G core network to a cloud platform, StarHub's subscribers and enterprise customers across manufacturing, retail, hospitality, transportation, and other industries will be able to reap the benefits of its newly scalable, secure, low-latency, and globally accessible, software-driven network.

StarHub will also explore leveraging Google Cloud's rich expertise in data management, AI, and ML across its network operations. As part of the collaboration, StarHub will be able to break down information silos and drive insights gleaned from this new interoperability. Additionally, understanding the breadth of its data points will help StarHub simplify the management of day-to-day network operations.

"As we lift our 5G network to the cloud, we believe our collaboration with Google Cloud and Nokia will better enable us to improve the experience for our subscribers and help industry leaders reimagine their businesses for the future," said Ayush Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, StarHub.

"StarHub's commitment to cloud-native network transformation has raised the bar for telecommunication companies in the region," said Adaire Fox-Martin, President of Google Cloud Go-to-Market. "Combined with Google Cloud's global scale and the capabilities of our leading data analytics, AI, and ML technologies, StarHub's next-generation network is built for faster innovation, efficiency, and scale for the benefit of its enterprise customers and more."

Together, the companies will support StarHub's technical teams through extensive re-skilling and certifications on cloud-native architecture, principles, and practices enabling StarHub to take differentiated cloud managed services to market.

