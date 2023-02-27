Ball Park® Buns Returns for Third Annual 'Ball Park of Dreams' Initiative

America's Favorite Buns Brand is Stepping Up to the Plate to Help Renovate Community-nominated Little League® Fields Across the Country

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued multi-year partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, Ball Park® Buns is bringing back its Ball Park of Dreams initiative for its third consecutive year, this time with a fun curveball. The Ball Park of Dreams initiative provides extensive field makeovers to help benefit local Little League programs in need. For the first time in Ball Park Buns history, deserving Little League programs across the country had the opportunity to submit stories of how a field renovation would positively impact their players and community.

After a rigorous review process, the Ball Park Buns team landed on fields to renovate at three worthy Little League communities in Houston, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Oakland, California ahead of the 2023 season. These leagues will be the recipients of makeover projects that will provide significant field renovations based on individual needs.

The Ball Park of Dreams program is part of Ball Park Buns' continued commitment to helping serve Little League Baseball and Softball teams across the country as the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series. Projects slated to be completed this spring include:

North Shore Little League ( Houston, Texas ): To help foster inclusivity and play for all players and assist with the development of the league's Little League Challenger Division program, Ball Park Buns is leveling two baseball fields to allow players in wheelchairs better access to play. Ball Park is also restoring the grass field and planting a tree for shade.

Northwest Little League ( Charlotte, North Carolina ): The league uses sports as a positive mental health outlet and Ball Park Buns will help bring the field to a better playable condition by leveling the infield, reskinning, and shaping the diamond and providing new bases. A tree will also be planted to provide fans with shade.

North Oakland /South Oakland Little League ( Oakland, California ): Pandemic shutdowns and torrential rainfall left the field in disrepair. To help with increased league registrations, Ball Park Buns is revitalizing the outfield, rebuilding the pitching mound, adding new netting and gravel within the batting cages, and planting a tree for shade.

"The Ball Park of Dreams initiative continues to be a success year after year, and this year has been even more special, knowing these submissions have come directly from communities across the country who are in genuine need of our support," said Annie Meehan, Director of Marketing, Ball Park Buns. "Our long-lasting partnership with Little League has been such a powerful one as we work together to improve Little League playing conditions across the country and offering the youth of America and their families the opportunity to create memories on these newly renovated fields for years to come."

Ball Park Buns will also support nearly 20 additional local Little League programs across the country through sponsorship funding, signage and coupons for enough Ball Park Buns and Rolls to stock their concession stands for the entire season.



As a proud sponsor and the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series, Ball Park Buns will continue to feature the official Little League World Series logo on its packaging this summer, which will be available in over 40,000 stores across the United States. Additionally, Ball Park Buns will be on-site at this year's Little League Baseball World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pa., showcasing featured products at the concession stands and offering social activations at the complex.



Perfect for grilling, tailgating, parties and more, Ball Park hot dog and hamburger buns are America's favorite buns and deliver fresh taste and outstanding flavor. With many varieties of buns and rolls, it's easy to make Ball Park Buns part of your next meal – and watch the crowd go wild. Ball Park Buns is a part of Bimbo Bakeries USA. For a full list of Ball Park products and where to buy them, please visit www.BallParkBuns.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League® believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League® graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League® story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League® (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

