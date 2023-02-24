ConcertAI's TeraRecon, in Us2.AI Partnership, Integrates AI-Enabled Echocardiography Decision Support into Eureka Clinical AI Platform

The Industry's leading AI SaaS solution for Acute Cardiac Care bringing critical patient insights to patients' care teams faster.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI SaaS platform brings artificial intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning technologies to fully automate a complete echocardiography or heart ultrasound report. Us2.ai's FDA-cleared and CE Marked echocardiogram viewing and measurement tools can improve and speed the coordination-of-care for patients with suspected heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide.

Us2.ai's technology is a patented, automated clinical workflow solution that recognizes and analyzes 2D and Doppler echo images for comprehensive cardiac measurements needed for the diagnosis, prediction and prognosis of heart disease and pulmonary hypertension. Us2.ai produces complete echo reports in less than 2 minutes.[2] Us2.ai's technology decreases the time from patient assessment to treatment initiation by expediting access to echocardiogram reports and time-critical diagnostics in the acute and post-acute care phases. The partnership furthers TeraRecon's long-standing commitment to, leadership in. cardiovascular imaging interpretation and augmented decision support.

"Echo is an essential tool in the delivery of cardiovascular care. The average time to complete an echo takes up to 60[1] minutes, plus additional reporting time. Using AI can dramatically reduce this time burden, as well as ensure a uniform standard of excellence in reporting. We believe that no patient should have to wait for care when time is critical," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "We are proud to partner with Us2.ai to enhance and complement our comprehensive AI platform, tailoring it to cardiovascular needs, so that cardiologists and care teams can provide optimal care to more patients most efficiently."

"With a global installed base of ~1,900 health sites, TeraRecon represents a significant and immediate distribution opportunity for the unique capabilities of Us2.ai. Coupled with a national shortage of sonographers, the combination of our leading-edge applications will support hospitals and providers as well as patients," said Seth Koeppel, head of business development at Us2.ai. "We look forward to bringing the power of our AI-enabled cardiovascular solution to more cardiac care teams and patients across the U.S."

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and Clinical Decision Augmentation solution from ConcertAI's TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform it is unique in being open to 3rd party AI algorithms allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management and coordinated care delivery.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more:

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in AI Saas Technologies for clinical research and clinical care and Real-World Evidence (RWE) solutions. Our mission is to accelerate insights and biomedical innovations, thereby improving outcomes for patients. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Us2.ai: Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. The company's software tools improve clinical decision making and cardiovascular research for clinical trials using echocardiography, the safest and most common cardiac imaging modality. Us2.ai connects institutions and imaging labs around the world on a platform of ready to use automation tools for view classification, segmentation and federated learning across diverse, anonymous patient and disease cohorts. Us2.ai is a fast-growing startup backed by IHH Healthcare, Heal Partners, Sequoia India and EDBI.

[1] https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diagnostics/16947-echocardiogram#

[2] Overall time may vary based on the interpreting physician and imaging source.

