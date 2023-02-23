Settlements in Global Class Actions Increased 142% in 2022, Broadridge Annual Class Actions Report Shows

ESG Investing and Cryptocurrency litigation Among Major 2022 Global Class Action Trends

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 has been one of the busiest years for the global securities class action litigation industry, with settlement recovery opportunities of more than $7.4 billion and 21% more claim filing opportunities, according to the fourth annual Broadridge Global Class Actions Report released by global fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR).

Total settlement value for Global Securities Class Actions increased by 142%. And the number of opportunities to recover assets in securities and financial antitrust class action settlements also increased in 2022, according to the report.

"By most metrics, securities settlement activity in 2022 drove one of the busiest years we've ever seen, led by more than ten mega-settlements exceeding $100 million, including the second largest securities settlement outside North America," said Steve Cirami, Broadridge Global Class Actions leader.

Current Trends in Global Class Action

Continued focus on ESG , as regulators worldwide look to crack down on ESG greenwashing; coupled with more event-driven securities litigation, the upward trend of ESG-related class actions will remain strong

Growth in opt-in jurisdictions and the rise in collective investor actions

SPAC and cryptocurrency -related securities litigations continue trending upwards in 2022. However, this trend is not expected to carry through in 2023 given that SPACs have significantly fallen out of vogue, with a nearly 90% decrease in the number of SPAC IPOs from 2021 to 2022

Broker-Dealers shift in service , as broker-dealers continue to seek ways to better serve their customers many are providing claim-filing and asset recovery services in lieu of simply notifying retail customers

New federal forum provisions driving more IPO cases to federal court

Concern over short-seller claw back exposure in Delaware merger cases

Most Complex Cases of 2022

In addition to identifying key trends, the fourth annual Broadridge Class Action Report provides an in-depth analysis of the 10 most complex class actions involving financial instruments in 2022. These cases were selected from more than 160 new claim filing deadlines across the globe and include:

Steinhoff Global Settlement €1,400,000,000 ( the Netherlands & South Africa ) SIBOR/SOR Antitrust Litigation $155,458,000 (U.S.) Teva Securities Litigation $420,000,000 (U.S.) Precious Metals Antitrust Litigations $110,000,000 (Combined) (U.S.) Navient Securities Litigation $35,000,000 (U.S.) Airbus SE $5,000,000 (U.S.); Pending Litigation ( the Netherlands ) Luckin Coffee Inc. Securities Litigation $175,000,000 (U.S.) CannTrust Global Settlement $83,000,000 CAD ( Canada & U.S.) Crown Resorts Securities Litigation $125,000,000 AUD ( Australia ) Twitter Securities Litigation $809,500,000 (U.S.)

To read the full report, please visit:https://www.broadridge.com/_assets/pdf/broadridge_classaction2022_class-action-annual-report.pdf

Report Methodology

The fourth annual Broadridge Class Action Report looks at cases globally that involve publicly traded securities or other financial instruments where a class or collective action mechanism was used to recoup lost funds.

The report identified more than 160 global cases involving securities and/or financial products with a claim filing deadline in 2022. The report provides a comprehensive summary of the most complex cases in 2022 and highlights several other cases deemed to be honorable mentions.

This study is for informational purposes only and does not, and is not intended to, constitute investment, legal or any other advice of any kind.

