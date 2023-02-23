Chindata Group Sets a New Record in the Data Centre Industry, with New 220kV Substation in China

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited, ("Chindata" or "the Group") (Nasdaq: CD), a leading provider of carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced today that the Chindata Shanxi Lingqiu 220kV power transmission and transformation project officially went into operation on February 13, 2023, setting a new record in the data center industry by completing the project within six months.

The substation provides a 360MW power supply capacity for Chindata's Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus, which is the largest of its kind in Asia Pacific. The substation's modular design, factory prefabrication, and patented self-developed high-impedance split-winding transformer technology greatly have shortened construction time and reduced costs, making the agile delivery of substations possible.

The new Chindata Shanxi Lingqiu 220kV power transmission and transformation project cancels the previous 110kV voltage level and reduces one voltage conversion, enabling large-capacity power to be directly stepped down from 220kV to 10kV load power supply using the first backbone network patent in the data center industry. The technology reduces the floor area by about 60 percent, lowers construction costs, and improves power conversion efficiency and economic benefits, making it applicable for various large-scale data center substation projects.

"We successfully overcame several challenges in the project, such as foundation treatment in the collapsible loess area, foundation pit excavation during the rainy season, and winter construction in the permafrost area, to deliver the project within six months," said Zhang Binghua, Chief Technology Officer of Chindata. "The successful commissioning of the 220kV substation has set a new benchmark and improved the stability and reliability of data center power supply in China and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole. Our team worked closely with all parties involved in the construction to ensure the project's success, and we are immensely proud of the results."

The Chindata Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus supports the demand for digital computing power in the Shanxi and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regions. The campus efficiently transforms Shanxi's energy advantages into computing power advantages, enabling the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to integrate into China's big data centre network.

The data center industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, driven by the increasing demand for digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. As a leading player in the industry, Chindata is well-positioned to support the growth and transformation of the digital economy in Asia Pacific, providing highly efficient, reliable, and sustainable data center solutions to its customers.

About Chindata Group

Chindata is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers and network services.

