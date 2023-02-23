Academic Partnerships and FileInvite Offer Document Collection Solution 'DocCollect' to Help Increase University and Student Satisfaction and Efficiency

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP), in conjunction with FileInvite, a pioneer in cloud-based data and document collection, have partnered to provide DocCollect, a document portal that streamlines the admissions process for university partners and their students.

One of the biggest pain points for both students and universities during the admissions process is accurately navigating the large volume of documents submitted for consideration in a timely way. AP and FileInvite have worked together to design a best-in-class solution that makes the document submission and collection process much easier for all parties. DocCollect also allows for procurement of student transcripts through the Parchment and National Student Clearinghouse networks.

One AP university partner, Youngstown State University, is already seeing the benefits.

"DocCollect enhances our students' journey by providing a simple and secure portal to upload required documents and order student transcripts," says Jennifer A. Pintar, PhD, MPH, Associate Provost for Youngstown State University, a public university in Youngstown, Ohio.

The DocCollect tool is completely customizable for universities. Qualified prospective students will be able to safely and securely upload important documents into the portal, such as their resume, unofficial transcripts, licensure information and more.

"At AP, our mission is to help expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce-relevant education delivered online," says George Valiente, AP Senior Vice President, University Partner Support. "This new DocCollect tool helps improve accessibility by automating and streamlining the entire process for both our university partners and their students. Importantly, as always, while AP's student support team can see whether a student has outstanding or submitted documents, at no time can AP view or open the submitted documents. That is fully under the control of our university partners."

"Using the FileInvite platform, DocCollect puts the student experience at the heart of the admissions process by making it easy to submit application documents," says James Sampson, FileInvite CEO. "Today's students expect a digital experience, so providing user-friendly portals with enterprise-grade security translates to better outcomes for university partners in meeting their enrollment goals.

With its US headquarters in Denver, Colorado, FileInvite is a global leader in document collection technology, transforming the way people request and collect documents and information, and enabling seamless digital experiences in document-heavy workflows.

AP is a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to approximately 55 universities, primarily regional universities, across North America.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists regional institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

About FileInvite

Founded in 2015, FileInvite helps organizations replace email and securely collect documents and information while increasing productivity and providing seamless digital customer experiences. The flexible SaaS platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that enable users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using industry best practices, FileInvite meets stringent privacy and security standards for handling sensitive customer data and is SOC2 Type II certified, and GDPR, PCI-DSS, FERPA and HIPAA compliant. Find out more at www.fileinvite.com.

