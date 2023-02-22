GHOST® and FaZe Clan™ Launch Epic GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER Flavor: FAZE POP™

As part of their record-breaking partnership, the brands launch a product collab that's sure to take you back

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is what streams are made of! GHOST , the lifestyle brand that spans sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, apparel and merch, and FaZe Clan , the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, are taking the next step in their partnership with an exciting product collaboration. The GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" flavor is available in both GHOST® GAMER and GHOST® ENERGY product lines.

FaZe Clan x GHOST “FAZE POP™” logo lock (PRNewswire)

Ready to get you in the summer spirit all year round, "FAZE POP™" is inspired by the nostalgic popsicle flavor you know and love with classic raspberry and citrus notes. Regardless, if you prefer a ready-to-drink or powdered supplement, you will be locked in to conquer the next level or whatever the day has in store for you.

GHOST® GAMER delivers an EPIC combo of brain-boosting nootropics and natural energy to ensure you are in the zone for an afternoon on the sticks or at the office. GHOST® ENERGY is the fully transparent, fully loaded, feel good energy drink you've been waiting for. Both products are vegan-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free, and contain zero-sugars.

"GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ 'FAZE POP™' has been loading from the minute we first announced the partnership nearly a year ago," said Dan Lourenco, CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST®. ""FAZE POP" is the first product collaboration in FaZe history that unifies the entire organization, incorporating feedback and ideas from the entire FaZe roster rather than a single creator or team member. We promised our collective communities fresh ideas and innovation and this is just the beginning."

"In our partnership with GHOST®, we've had a shared ambition of setting a new standard in the gaming category by creating an energy product that both of our communities will love," said Adam Bauer, FaZe Clan's SVP of Partnerships. "GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" is our combined take on one of the most nostalgic flavors of all time, and we believe it truly embodies the next generation of the FaZe brand."

The brands will hold giveaways across their social media channels to celebrate this partnership and product launch. Fans will have a chance to win merchandise and product!

GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" will be available online at ghostlifestyle.com on February 22 and in-store at GNC on March 2. In addition, GHOST® ENERGY will be available at select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide starting February 27.

About GHOST

GHOST is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

ABOUT FAZE HOLDINGS INC.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13 competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

GHOST® and FaZe Clan™ Launch Epic GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER Flavor: FAZE POP™ (PRNewswire)

