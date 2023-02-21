McLANE TO HOST THIRD NATIONAL HIRING DAY ON MARCH 1

Supply chain leader offers competitive benefits at locations across the U.S.

TEMPLE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company that provides grocery and foodservice solutions, will host its third annual National Hiring Day on Wednesday, March 1. Candidates may come to any of McLane's distribution centers or participating domiciles from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for information on career opportunities for a full or part-time role.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of the McLane team," said Tony Frankenberger, McLane President and CEO. "We are in the midst of a transformation that will build upon our success and take McLane into the next 128 years, while providing tremendous opportunities for our teammates."

Founded in 1894 as a retail grocer, McLane has grown into a leading wholesaler and distributor with more than 26,000 teammates and 80 locations across the U.S. McLane continues to be driven by innovation, integrity, and leadership while representing some of the country's most recognized brands.

Benefits offered to McLane teammates include an industry-leading 401(k) retirement plan with an employer match, affordable healthcare benefits, paid holidays and vacation, and tuition assistance.

"We look forward to National Hiring Day each year at McLane. Job seekers across the country can meet our team, and find a position that fits their career goals," said Paula Hubbard, chief human resources officer of McLane. "It's a chance for a candidate to learn about McLane's great culture, pay, and top-of-the-line benefits."

A variety of full-time and some part-time positions are available for driver and warehouse teammates. Candidates must be 18 or older for warehouse positions and 21 or older for driver positions. No appointment is necessary, but candidates are encouraged to sign up or apply online at joinmclane.com/national-hiring-day.

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK). Visit mclaneco.com for more information.

