HEARST TELEVISION LAUNCHES SEASON 2 OF "FINDING ADVENTURE" SERIES STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON THE VERY LOCAL APP

Step Outside Your "Comfort Zone" with Host Kinga Philipps of "Shark Week" Fame

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What would you do if someone were to invite you to surf, deep-sea dive, white-water raft or engage in similar high-stakes outdoor endeavors… for the first time?

Outdoor enthusiasts and neophytes alike will be able to find out beginning March 7 when Season Two of "Finding Adventure" launches on the Very Local app, available to stream for free on all mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.

Host Kinga Philipps, ocean conservationist, thrill seeker and first ever female host of "Shark Week" travels to locations around the country, taking local residents along with her for "the coolest, most breathtaking and heart-pounding experiences." Philipps serves as expert and mentor taking participants and viewers alike "out of their comfort zones" to experience incredible outdoor adventures right in their own backyards.

"Watching the personal transformations of the inspiring locals we've invited on the show is one of the most rewarding experiences we've had as creators. Kinga Philipps couldn't be more compassionate and captivating as their mentor, and our tenacious producing team did a wonderful job capturing more heartwarming and heart-pounding stories in Season Two of Finding Adventure," said Michael Callahan, Sr. Director, Digital Studios at Very Local.

Over the course of 12 episodes, Season One of the upbeat and aspirational 30-minute show took viewers to Sacramento, CA; Portland, ME; Kansas City, MO; New Orleans, LA; Orlando, FL; and Pittsburgh, PA.

In this brand-new season, Philipps will take viewers along on adventures in Louisville, KY; Greenville, SC; Milwaukee, WI; Manchester, NH; and Albuquerque, NM, with new episodes rolling out every Tuesday through April 25th for a total of eight new installments.

Hearst Television launched Very Local in 2021 to provide original non-scripted programming across genres with a focus on production in Hearst Television's more than two dozen local media markets. The Very Local team produces more than 100 hours of content a year, including more than a dozen titles and hundreds of interstitial programs, and manages the schedules of more than two dozen FAST channels.

About Very Local

Very Local is the only streaming service that brings you closer than ever to your hometown and beyond, offering 24/7 access to local news, weather, originals and more. A subsidiary of Hearst Television, Very Local is the exclusive streaming home for local news from all Hearst Television news stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states. For more, visit verylocal.com, or find the FREE Very Local App on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and VIZIO.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

