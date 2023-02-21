CoachHub unveils executive coaching offer CoachHub Executive™

The global category leader and pioneer in digital coaching has assembled an all-star coach roster to further deliver executive coaching services

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub , the leading global digital coaching platform, announces its CoachHub Executive™ program, which includes a new cohort of executive coaches. CoachHub Executive™ coaches represent more than 35 countries, speak over 40 languages and have experience coaching executives at some of the world's most renowned companies.

"Coaching a top-level executive is very unique, very specific," says Matti Niebelschuetz, co-founder of CoachHub. "Executives deal with complex decisions that impact the work of their employees. They need unbiased, independent feedback, which only an executive coach who has experienced that feeling before can provide. Business success increasingly depends on skills such as strategic thinking, innovation and emotional intelligence. The new roster of coaches on the CoachHub Executive™ offer brings the necessary experience to activate personal and professional growth at this high level."

Each CoachHub Executive™ coach is trained in CoachHub's science-backed, exclusive methodology and has proven business acumen, excellent communication skills and an outstanding EQ.

CoachHub Executive™ coaches' requirements include:

More than 10 years of corporate leadership experience as a senior leader for a multinational company

A background in executive coaching with verified references from at least three executive clients from Fortune 1000 companies

Certification from a leading coaching association with a minimum of 500 training hours (typically over 1,500 hours)

Experience with recognized coaching assessments (e.g., Hogan HDS, EQi2.0).

Through digital coaching, organizations can reap many benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. The transformational power of coaching equips executives with the tools they need to unlock potential and make a lasting impact on their organizations.

"It is our strong belief that future-proof organizations require leaders who inspire, empower and who know that the deeper knowledge is not with themselves, but with their people," said Claus Keller, General Manager HR People & Innovation, Toyota Germany. "CoachHub Executive™ allows our leaders to grow their self-reflection, change of perspective and feedback capability, which we see as essential traits to fill their required role."

For more information about CoachHub Executive™, please visit coachhub.com/executive-coaching .

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 500 clients. Our programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab, led by Prof. Jonathan Passmore and our Science Council. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Molten Ventures, Speedinvest, HV Capital, Partech and Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital. In September 2021, CoachHub acquired French digital coaching pioneer MoovOne to build a global champion focused on jointly democratizing coaching. CoachHub is committed to creating a greener future and is a certified carbon neutral company since 2022.





