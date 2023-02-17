PPL Corporation reports 2022 earnings, exceeding midpoint of forecast

Announces 2022 reported earnings (GAAP) of $1.02 per share.

Exceeds 2022 forecast midpoint, achieving earnings from ongoing operations of $1.41 per share.

Reaffirms 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with midpoint of $1.58 per share.

Increases quarterly common stock dividend to $0.24 per share.

Reaffirms expectations for 6% to 8% annual EPS and dividend growth through at least 2026.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced 2022 reported earnings (GAAP) of $756 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.48 billion, or $1.93 per share in 2021.

Adjusting for special items, 2022 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $1.04 billion, or $1.41 per share, compared with $806 million, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.

PPL's fourth-quarter 2022 reported earnings were $190 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 reported earnings of $134 million, or $0.18 per share.

Adjusting for special items, fourth-quarter 2022 earnings from ongoing operations were $209 million, or $0.28 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 earnings from ongoing operations of $163 million, or $0.22 per share.

"Over the past two years, we've taken bold steps to transform PPL for long-term growth and success and to improve shareowner return while building on our core strengths," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "In June 2022, this included introducing a new PPL positioned to create the utilities of the future, generate top-tier earnings and dividend growth, and lead the clean energy transition while delivering exceptional value for our customers and shareowners.

"Since then, we have continued to deliver on the goals we set, exceeding the midpoint of our 2022 earnings forecast, advancing industry-leading grid modernization, providing highly reliable electricity and gas service, and economically advancing our clean energy strategy with a proposal that would provide safe, reliable and affordable energy for our Kentucky customers while significantly reducing our carbon footprint," said Sorgi.

In conjunction with today's earnings announcement, PPL today reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share. The midpoint, $1.58 per share, represents a 7% increase over the $1.48 per share midpoint of PPL's 2022 pro forma earnings per share range (reflecting a full year of earnings contributions from Rhode Island Energy).

In addition, PPL announced a 7% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend, raising the dividend from $0.225 per share to $0.24 per share. The increased dividend will be payable April 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of March 10, 2023, and reflects PPL's commitment to dividend growth in line with earnings per share growth.

The company reaffirmed its 6% to 8% annual EPS and dividend growth targets through at least 2026 off the midpoint of the 2023 earnings forecast range, or $1.58 per share.

PPL also reaffirmed its planned infrastructure investments, targeting $12 billion in improvements from 2023 to 2026 to strengthen grid reliability and resiliency and economically replace aging coal generation with reliable, least-cost and clean energy sources. These investments are expected to result in 5.6% average annual rate base growth through 2026, with greater than 7% rate base growth in the back half of the plan.

Also as outlined on Jan. 11, PPL has raised its target for annual operation and maintenance savings to at least $175 million by 2026. The expected savings will be driven largely by transmission and distribution operations as PPL continues to deploy scalable technologies and data science across its utility portfolio.

The company's plan also continues to support a balance sheet that is among the best in the U.S. utility sector, supporting the company's capital investment plan without the need to issue equity through at least 2026. PPL's credit profile also reflects a projected Funds from Operations (FFO)/Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) to debt ratio of 16% to 18% throughout the planning period.

Fourth-Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) 4th Quarter

Year

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Reported earnings $ 190

$ 134

42 %

$ 756

$ (1,480)

NM* Reported earnings per share $ 0.26

$ 0.18

44 %

$ 1.02

$ (1.93)

NM*

























4th Quarter

Year

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 209

$ 163

28 %

$ 1,041

$ 806

29 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.28

$ 0.22

27 %

$ 1.41

$ 1.05

34 %

*NM: Not meaningful

Fourth-Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings by Segment



4th Quarter

Year Per share 2022

2021

2022

2021 Reported earnings













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.69

$ 0.62 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.16

0.15

0.71

0.58 Rhode Island Regulated 0.01

—

(0.06)

— Corporate and Other (0.07)

(0.07)

(0.38)

(1.17) Discontinued Operations 0.06

(0.01)

0.06

(1.96) Total $ 0.26

$ 0.18

$ 1.02

$ (1.93)



4th Quarter

Year

2022

2021

2022

2021 Special items (expense) benefit













Kentucky Regulated $ —

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01 Pennsylvania Regulated —

—

0.01

(0.03) Rhode Island Regulated (0.02)

—

(0.14)

— Corporate and Other (0.06)

(0.03)

(0.31)

(1.00) Discontinued Operations 0.06

(0.01)

0.06

(1.96) Total $ (0.02)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.39)

$ (2.98)



4th Quarter

Year

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earnings from ongoing operations













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.70

$ 0.61 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.16

0.15

0.70

0.61 Rhode Island Regulated 0.03

—

0.08

— Corporate and Other (0.01)

(0.04)

(0.07)

(0.17) Total $ 0.28

$ 0.22

$ 1.41

$ 1.05

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in 2022 included net special-item after-tax charges of $285 million, or $0.39 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $2.29 billion or $2.98 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations of the U.K. utility business sold in 2021, a U.K. tax rate change and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt.

PPL's reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 included special-item after-tax charges of $19 million, or $0.02 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, partially offset by taxes related to discontinued operations of the U.K. utility business. Reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 included special-item after-tax charges of $29 million, or $0.04 per share, primarily attributable to integration expenses for the planned acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and discontinued operations of the U.K. utility business.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings in 2022 increased by $0.07 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in 2022 increased by $0.09 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher retail rates effective July 1, 2021, higher sales volumes and share accretion, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense and higher depreciation expense.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $0.01 per share. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operation and maintenance expense and higher interest expense, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings in 2022 increased by $0.13 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations increased by $0.09 per share compared to a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included returns on additional capital investments in transmission, higher peak transmission demand, higher sales volumes and share accretion, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included returns on additional capital investments in transmission and higher sales volumes, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.

Rhode Island Regulated Segment

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy, which was acquired on May 25, 2022.

The Rhode Island Regulated Segment reported a net loss of $0.06 per share since the acquisition in May and reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net loss since May, as well as fourth-quarter results, reflected integration expenses and related costs associated with the acquisition, which were treated as special items. Adjusting for the special items, PPL's earnings from ongoing operations increased $0.08 per share since acquisition and $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter due to the addition of Rhode Island Energy to PPL's ongoing earnings results.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level that have not been allocated or assigned to the segments, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in 2022 increased by $0.79 per share compared with a year ago, primarily attributable to certain special items discussed above. Adjusting for special items, earnings from ongoing operations in 2022 increased by $0.10 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower interest expense from less outstanding holding company debt.

Reported earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were even compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $0.03 per share. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower operation and maintenance expense, lower income taxes and other factors that were not individually significant, partially offset by higher interest expense.

2023 Earnings Forecast

PPL today reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast if any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.

See the tables at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of reported earnings to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of all special items.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Conference Call and Webcast

PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live Internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, Feb. 17. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. Interested individuals can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under Events and Presentations or access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number in order to join the conference: 0862911. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call.

Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Significant losses on early extinguishment of debt.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 356

$ 3,571 Accounts receivable 1,046

641 Unbilled revenues 552

307 Fuel, materials and supplies 443

322 Regulatory assets 258

64 Other current assets 169

102 Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 36,961

30,477 Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 8,352

6,488 Regulated utility plant, net 28,609

23,989 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 92

266 Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 46

41 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 46

225 Construction work in progress 1,583

1,256 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 30,238

25,470 Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,819

1,236 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,561

1,059 Other noncurrent assets 395

451 Total Assets $ 37,837

$ 33,223







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 985

$ 69 Long-term debt due within one year 354

474 Accounts payable 1,201

679 Other current liabilities 1,249

1,101 Long-term debt 12,889

10,666 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,124

3,270 Accrued pension obligations 206

183 Asset retirement obligations 138

157 Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 3,412

2,422 Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 361

479 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,325

12,311 Treasury stock (967)

(1,003) Earnings reinvested 2,681

2,572 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124)

(157) Noncontrolling interests 3

— Total Liabilities and Equity $ 37,837

$ 33,223





(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Revenues $ 2,290

$ 1,485

$ 7,902

$ 5,783















Operating Expenses













Operation













Fuel 223

179

931

710 Energy purchases 593

228

1,686

752 Other operation and maintenance 727

444

2,398

1,608 Depreciation 309

272

1,181

1,082 Taxes, other than income 102

54

332

207 Total Operating Expenses 1,954

1,177

6,528

4,359















Operating Income 336

308

1,374

1,424















Other Income (Expense) - net 18

(10)

54

15















Interest Expense 152

108

513

918















Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 202

190

915

521















Income Taxes 54

48

201

503















Income from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes 148

142

714

18















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes) 42

(8)

42

(1,498)















Net Income (Loss) $ 190

$ 134

$ 756

$ (1,480)















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Basic













Income from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.97

$ 0.03 Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes) 0.06

(0.01)

0.06

(1.96) Net Income (Loss) Available to PPL Common Shareowners $ 0.26

$ 0.18

$ 1.03

$ (1.93)















Diluted













Income from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.96

$ 0.03 Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes) 0.06

(0.01)

0.06

(1.96) Net Income (Loss) Available to PPL Common Shareowners $ 0.26

$ 0.18

$ 1.02

$ (1.93)































Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 736,369

745,456

736,027

762,902 Diluted 737,570

747,702

736,902

764,819

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)













2022

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net income (loss) $ 756

$ (1,480)

$ 1,469 Loss (income) from discontinued operations (net of income taxes) (42)

1,498

(829) Income from continuing operations (net of income taxes) 714

18

640 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities









Depreciation 1,181

1,082

1,022 Amortization 52

39

58 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 179

87

169 Loss on sale of Safari Holdings 60

—

— Loss on extinguishment of debt —

395

— Other 35

57

67 Change in current assets and current liabilities









Accounts receivable (176)

(14)

(70) Accounts payable 358

24

(1) Unbilled revenues (197)

(5)

3 Fuel, materials and supplies (90)

(21)

(9) Taxes payable (80)

27

131 Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (119)

52

(63) Other (88)

(41)

124 Other operating activities









Defined benefit plans - funding (12)

(53)

(119) Other (87)

(103)

(80) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 1,730

1,544

1,872 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations —

726

874 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,730

2,270

2,746 Cash Flows from Investing Activities









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (2,155)

(1,973)

(2,270) Proceeds from sale of Safari Holdings, net of cash divested 146

—

— Proceeds from sale of U.K. utility business, net of cash divested —

10,560

— Acquisition of Narragansett Electric, net of cash acquired (3,660)

—

— Other investing activities 15

(23)

4 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (5,654)

8,564

(2,266) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations —

(607)

(992) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,654)

7,957

(3,258) Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Issuance of long-term debt 850

650

1,848 Retirement of long-term debt (264)

(4,606)

(975) Payment of common stock dividends (787)

(1,279)

(1,275) Purchase of treasury stock —

(1,003)

— Issuance of term loan —

—

300 Issuance of commercial paper —

—

73 Retirement of term loan —

(300)

— Retirement of commercial paper —

(73)

— Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt 916

(726)

(43) Other financing activities (6)

(7)

171 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations 709

(7,344)

99 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - discontinued operations —

(411)

209 Contributions from discontinued operations —

365

78 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 709

(7,390)

386 Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations —

8

17 Net (Increase) Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations —

284

(108) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (3,215)

3,129

(217) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 3,572

443

660 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 357

$ 3,572

$ 443











Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information









Cash paid (received) during the period for:









Interest - net of amount capitalized $ 462

$ 191

$ 586 Income taxes - net $ 163

$ 284

$ 4 Significant non-cash transactions:









Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at December 31, $ 269

$ 245

$ 257

















































Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)(1)

























Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 9,159

8,959

2.2 %

37,593

37,005

1.6 %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 6,926

6,836

1.3 %

29,812

29,429

1.3 % Wholesale(2) 397

133

198.5 %

1,080

888

21.6 % Total 7,323

6,969

5.1 %

30,892

30,317

1.9 %























Total 16,482

15,928

3.5 %

68,485

67,322

1.7 %





























(1) Excludes Rhode Island Energy's sales volumes as its revenue is decoupled. (2) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



4th Quarter 2022 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 73

$ 115

$ 11

$ (51)

$ 42

$ 190 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:





















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

—

42

42 Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —

—

—

(4)

—

(4) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $4, $11(3) —

—

(17)

(44)

—

(61) PA tax rate change —

—

—

1

—

1 Sale of Safari Holdings, net tax of ($3)(4) —

—

—

3

—

3 Total Special Items —

—

(17)

(44)

42

(19) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 73

$ 115

$ 28

$ (7)

$ —

$ 209





















































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.10

$ 0.16

$ 0.01

$ (0.07)

$ 0.06

$ 0.26 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:





















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

—

0.06

0.06 Talen litigation costs —

—

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.02)

(0.06)

—

(0.08) Sale of Safari Holdings(4) —

—

—

0.01

—

0.01 Total Special Items —

—

(0.02)

(0.06)

0.06

(0.02) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.10

$ 0.16

$ 0.03

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ 0.28





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Tax benefit due to the provision to final 2021 tax return adjustments, primarily related to the discontinued U.K. utility business. (3) Primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Primarily includes the loss on the sale of Safari Holdings LLC.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)























Year-to-Date December 31, 2022 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 507

$ 525

$ (44)

$ (274)

$ 42

$ 756 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:





















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

—

42

42 Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $0 —

—

—

1

—

1 Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $3, $4(3) (8)

—

—

(15)

—

(23) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $28, $39(4) —

—

(109)

(148)

—

(257) PA tax rate change —

9

—

(4)

—

5 Sale of Safari Holdings, net tax of $16(5) —

—

—

(53)

—

(53) Total Special Items (8)

9

(109)

(219)

42

(285) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 515

$ 516

$ 65

$ (55)

$ —

$ 1,041













(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.69

$ 0.71

$ (0.06)

$ (0.38)

$ 0.06

$ 1.02 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:





















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

—

0.06

0.06 Strategic corporate initiatives(3) (0.01)

—

—

(0.02)

—

(0.03) Acquisition integration(4) —

—

(0.14)

(0.20)

—

(0.34) PA tax rate change —

0.01

—

(0.01)

—

— Sale of Safari Holdings(5) —

—

—

(0.08)

—

(0.08) Total Special Items (0.01)

0.01

(0.14)

(0.31)

0.06

(0.39) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.70

$ 0.70

$ 0.08

$ (0.07)

$ —

$ 1.41





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Tax benefit due to the provision to final 2021 tax return adjustments, primarily related to the discontinued U.K. utility business. (3) Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts. (4) Primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and certain costs associated with its acquisition and commitments made during the acquisition process, including costs related to arrearages forgiveness for low-income and protected residential customers and a write-down of regulatory assets as of the acquisition date for National Grid's Gas Business Enablement (GBE) program and a bill credit to all electric and natural gas distribution customers. (5) Primarily includes the loss on the sale of Safari Holdings LLC.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















4th Quarter 2021 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 79

$ 110

$ (47)

$ (8)

$ 134 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

(8)

(8) Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —

—

(6)

—

(6) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $1 (1)

—

(5)

—

(6) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $2 —

—

(11)

—

(11) Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $0 —

—

2

—

2 Total Special Items (1)

—

(20)

(8)

(29) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 80

$ 110

$ (27)

$ —

$ 163













































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.11

$ 0.15

$ (0.07)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.18 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Talen litigation costs —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Strategic corporate initiatives —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Acquisition integration —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Total Special Items —

—

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.04) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.11

$ 0.15

$ (0.04)

$ —

$ 0.22





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date December 31, 2021 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 468

$ 445

$ (895)

$ (1,498)

$ (1,480) Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

(1,502)

(1,502) Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $4 —

—

(16)

—

(16) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $2 (1)

—

(8)

—

(9) Valuation allowance adjustment 4

—

(4)

4

4 Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction, net of tax of $8 —

(20)

—

—

(20) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $6 —

—

(22)

—

(22) U.K. tax rate change —

—

(383)

—

(383) Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $9 —

—

(26)

—

(26) Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of $83 —

—

(312)

—

(312) Total Special Items 3

(20)

(771)

(1,498)

(2,286) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 465

$ 465

$ (124)

$ —

$ 806











































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.62

$ 0.58

$ (1.17)

$ (1.96)

$ (1.93) Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

(1.97)

(1.97) Talen litigation costs —

—

(0.02)

—

(0.02) Strategic corporate initiatives —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Valuation allowance adjustment 0.01

—

(0.01)

0.01

0.01 Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction —

(0.03)

—

—

(0.03) Acquisition integration —

—

(0.03)

—

(0.03) U.K. tax rate change —

—

(0.50)

—

(0.50) Solar panel impairment —

—

(0.03)

—

(0.03) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

(0.40)

—

(0.40) Total Special Items 0.01

(0.03)

(1.00)

(1.96)

(2.98) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.61

$ 0.61

$ (0.17)

$ —

$ 1.05





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

