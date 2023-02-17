FirstLight Home Care Announces National Caregiver of the Year

Matt Paxton joins FirstLight's President and CEO to surprise the winning caregiver on

National Caregivers Day

WINDHAM, Maine, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, an award-winning provider of home care services, has named Marketa "Kitti" Tikander as its National Caregiver of the Year.

Kitti never fails to see the light in everyone. She is a true caregiver at heart and so deserving of this award.

Kitti was presented with the honor during a National Caregivers Day appreciation event at FirstLight's Windham office. She was nominated for the award by Jessie Gartland, Managing Director of FirstLight Home Care of Southern Maine.

"Kitti oozes compassion, integrity and genuine kindness in her heart," said Gartland. "She has worked for us for more than eight years and always embraces each client and family we match her with. Kitti never fails to see the light in everyone, something I wish I could harness and share with others. She is a true caregiver at heart."

Nearly 50 Caregiver of the Year nominations were received from FirstLight offices across the country. Nominees were evaluated on service excellence, quality of caregiving skills and bringing the FirstLight culture to life. Kitti was one of three finalists this year.

Matt Paxton joined FirstLight's President and CEO, Glee McAnanly, in presenting the prestigious award. Matt helps families find the upside of downsizing. His public television show, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, stresses the importance of sharing family stories above holding on to objects. FirstLight Home Care is a proud supporter of this Emmy-nominated series.

"Throughout my career and personal journey, I've seen the positive impact professional caregivers have on families," said Paxton. "It can be stressful caring for a loved one. The comfort, support and peace of mind caregivers like Kitti offer families are invaluable. I'm so thankful FirstLight asked me to be part of this special recognition."

Owners Peter Gartland and Carol Larkin and their dedicated, caring team have provided in-home care to adults in their community for over a decade. For more information, visit SouthernMaine.FirstLightHomeCare.com.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care in the place they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company's mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families who are served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight's network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.

Photos are available upon request.

View original content:

SOURCE FIRSTLIGHT HOME CARE