Study.com Acquires College Prep Tutoring Company, Enhanced Prep

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, one of the most transformational companies in edtech, announced the acquisition of Enhanced Prep, a private virtual tutoring company providing one-on-one and small group customized tutoring. The acquisition will combine Study.com's leading online platform with Enhanced Prep's world-class tutoring to provide personalized learning at scale.

"Enhanced Prep takes an integrated approach to support the student journey from academic achievement to mastering standardized test scores to applying for college," said Adrián Ridner, CEO, and co-founder of Study.com. "Study.com and Enhanced Prep share a commitment to providing high-quality, personalized learning, and we are thrilled to join our teams and make an even greater impact for the learners we serve."

With a proven track record of helping tens of thousands of students at a 95 percent acceptance rate into top-choice schools, Enhanced Prep provides a comprehensive approach to student success. The virtual tutoring platform is ideal for both 1:1 and small group tutoring and is supported by a team of professional, experienced tutors who specialize in middle school and high school grade subjects, as well as full service college prep: APs, SAT/ACT prep, and college essays and applications.

"After two decades of working for some of the most well-known test prep and tutoring companies, I realized something is missing from the experience for students, so we set out to create a customized tutoring experience for learners," said Rachel Mead, founder of Enhanced Prep. "Now, with the support of Study.com, we are poised to take the next step in improving academic outcomes for even more learners."

Study.com's acquisition of Enhanced Prep will allow for greater reach in addressing the immediate and essential need for high-dose tutoring by expanding resources into more schools and districts across the country. Study.com's 360 Learning Solution, including a comprehensive K12 curriculum, skills practice, and assessment, will be further strengthened by Enhanced Prep's Virtual Village, a highly interactive and effective drop-in tutoring solution for schools.

According to a recent School Pulse panel survey from the Institute of Education Sciences, over 80 percent of schools are providing some form of tutoring to help mitigate the pandemic-related learning loss that has affected students across the country. With robust research indicating that high-impact tutoring improves student outcomes, increasing access to quality tutoring programs at the student, school, and district levels is more critical than ever.

In addition to supporting middle school and high school students, Enhanced Prep also provides extensive tutoring and classes for graduate school entrance exams such as the MCAT and GMAT. For more information, visit www.enhancedprep.com.

Study.com enables learners and educators to meet their academic and professional goals through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts across the nation, Study.com is recognized by Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV 150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated over $27 million across social impact programs committed to the mission of Making Education Accessible. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

