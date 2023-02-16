Smile Doctors Impressive 2022 Growth Positions the Organization for a Successful 2023

OSO rounds out 2022 with addition of 11 new practices in Q4

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year of economic uncertainty, Smile Doctors – the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. – came out of 2022 achieving impressive growth with entries into three new states, adding a total of 34 new practices, and 74 new clinics to its network during the year.

Smile Doctors is the largest OSO in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

With 370+ locations and growing, Smile Doctors is partnered with leading orthodontists across the country.

These new affiliations were accompanied by the addition of 58 new doctors, 13 of whom joined Smile Doctors' network with the below 11 practices in Q4 of 2022:

Kingry Orthodontics ( Alabama )

Caraway Orthodontics ( Colorado )

SoCO Smile Orthodontics ( Colorado )

Village Pediatric Orthodontics ( Georgia )

Brickman Orthodontics ( Illinois )

Chesterfield Orthodontics ( Maryland )

University Orthodontics ( North Carolina )

Valeriano Orthodontics ( North Carolina )

Cheek-Hill Orthodontics ( North Carolina )

Edney Orthodontics ( North Carolina )

Busby and Webb Orthodontics ( North Carolina )

"Creating beautiful smiles and making meaningful connections with patients at every visit is the best part of my job," said Fred Andrew Arino, D.M.D., the primary doctor at University Orthodontics. "Partnering with Smile Doctors has allowed me to focus more of my time on our patients while knowing that I have a network of colleagues that I can easily reference and a support system of experts to provide clinical and business resources."

Whether it's the convenience of remote monitoring, the expertise of this network of leading orthodontists, or the breadth of treatment options available, the organization is focused on meeting its patients where they are in 2023. This patient-first mentality influences the approach to affiliation growth as well, with a focus on partnering with those doctors/practices that exhibit a common emphasis on patients and a desire to learn and grow.

"We're excited about the growth in 2022 and look forward to continued success in 2023," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "The industry is still in its early phase of consolidation, and Smile Doctors is uniquely positioned to set a precedent for doctors looking to partner with an organization like ours. We've created an environment where doctors can focus on providing excellent patient care and can rely on the support services team to help with business needs."

With 370+ locations and growing, Smile Doctors is partnered with leading orthodontists across the country, who are paving the way for virtual treatment, aligners and braces, technological development, and more. The organization is the #1 Invisalign® treatment provider in the world and has a group of doctors who are key subject matter opinion leaders inside the organization.

Affiliated practices have access to the latest cutting-edge technology and benefit from Smile Doctors' turnkey relationships with leading providers, such as Align Technology (including iTero™), Dental Monitoring, Salesforce, LeadSigma, and many more. Additionally, the Smile Doctors network of affiliated orthodontists can communicate directly with their patients and have virtual appointments through the Smile Doctors Anywhere app.

Smile Doctors is on a mission to positively impact the lives of their patients, their team members, and the communities they serve, one smile at a time. To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 370 convenient locations in 27 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

