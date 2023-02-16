The Good Feet Store Enters Multi-Year Endorsement Deal with NFL Legend Doug Williams

Top Retailer of Premium, Personally Fitted Arch Supports Partners with the Former Super Bowl MVP To Educate Athletes and Consumers on the Pain-Relieving Benefits of Proper Foot Health

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Good Feet Store, market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, today announced a multi-year endorsement deal with Doug Williams, former professional NFL athlete and the first African-American quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl in the 1993 Super Bowl XXII game against the Denver Broncos.

A seasoned professional athlete with more than 17 years under his cleats, Williams understands the importance of maintaining proper foot health and how the support from Good Feet Arch Supports can help enhance performance, accelerate athlete recovery, and provide overall comfort on and off the field. He was also drawn to The Good Feet Store's potential to provide pain-relieving solutions for people who experience foot, knee, hip, or back pain.

"As fans of Doug Williams and his accolades on the field, we knew he'd be an excellent and trusted partner for The Good Feet Store and our personalized arch supports," said Franchise Association President, Jonathan Cotten, who owns and operates more than 20 Good Feet Store locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. "After Doug's fitting and test walk to try our premium arch supports himself, it was clear that we shared the goal of educating others on the pain-relieving and whole-body health benefits that Good Feet Arch Supports provide."

After his historic Super Bowl win, Williams went on to coach at his alma mater, Grambling University, where he won or tied five conference championships. In 2009, he co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame, an American hall of fame for college football players, coaches and contributors from historically black colleges and universities. Today, he holds the title of Personnel Executive for the Washington Commanders, a franchise he quarterbacked to a decisive 42-10 win over Denver in Super Bowl XXII.

"After years of putting pressure on my feet – from playing hurt throughout Super Bowl XXII and injuring my knee in the first quarter – to getting outfitted for knee braces from NFL doctors, I'm not sure how well I'd be moving today if it weren't for the Good Feet Arch Supports," said Williams. "By incorporating the personalized arch support system from The Good Feet Store into my everyday life, I can remain relatively comfortably and painless both in the office and on the field."

The Good Feet Store provides premium, personally fitted arch supports at more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers.

"Ultimately, our mission at The Good Feet Store is to provide life-changing arch support solutions, empowering people at every stage of their lives and helping them to live the lives they love, however they define that," said Richard Moore, Good Feet's president and CEO. "We're so happy Doug found the solution to his long-term pain through Good Feet Arch Supports and we are honored for his partnership in educating everyone to invest in their health and wellbeing – starting with their feet."

Through this partnership, Williams will serve as an advisor on various business initiatives planned for 2023 and beyond, supporting The Good Feet Store with consumer-facing activations through photo appearances and events, charity outreach efforts, and more. For more information on The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personalized fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com.

