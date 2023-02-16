DDN Opens its Largest R&D Facility in Pune, India

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN® , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced the expansion of its India operation with a larger office space in Pune.

DDN India inaugurated its new office in Baner, Pune, to accommodate its growing employee base. With its presence in both Pune and Bengaluru, the company currently has approximately 25% of employees worldwide based in India and plans to increase headcount significantly by the end of 2023.

In 2021, DDN began manufacturing storage solutions under the "Make in India" initiative and is now augmenting its workforce in the research, product development, engineering, and IT divisions.

"India is a strategically important market for DDN, and we have witnessed tremendous demand for our data storage solutions, despite the pandemic," said Atul Vidwansa, general manager for India & S.E. Asia, DDN. "We plan to increase our workforce in India by 50% over the next few years to support 'Make in India' and the development of next-generation storage solutions."

The US-based multinational company is already a well-known name in HPC & AI community with multi-petabyte storage solutions deployed at prestigious customers like the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology & National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, C-DAC, ONGC, CSIR labs, ISRO, and National Institute of Biomedical Genomics. To further strengthen its presence in India, DDN plans to tap human talent to build and develop data storage products faster and enhance the trust and experience of its domestic and global clients.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

