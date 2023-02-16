ASICS NORTH AMERICA UNVEILS SOUND MIND, SOUND BODY AMBASSADOR CAMPAIGN

Highlighting individuals and organizations across the country who embody the spirit of ASICS' founding ethos

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASICS North America announced the launch of a new Sound Mind, Sound Body brand ambassador campaign showcasing individuals and organizations who embody the spirit of ASICS' founding philosophy, "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body."

2023 Sound Mind, Sound Body Brand Ambassadors (PRNewswire)

"Last year, we set out to highlight individuals who were uplifting communities across the country through running and what we found was so much more," said Richard Sullivan, President and CEO of ASICS North America. "Not only will we welcome back our original ambassadors, but we have expanded our program to highlight a new group of individuals who are living out the mission of our brand - Sound Mind, Sound Body - and championing change in their communities."

The five ambassadors returning to the program are Lance Woods (WeRun313), Judge Craig Mitchell (Skid Row Run Club), Major Kim "Rooster" Rossiter (Ainsley's Angels), Lupita Hernandez (Run For Their Lives) and Tenia Fisher (F.E.A.R).

In 2022, ASICS unveiled unique content across our social and digital platforms highlighting the work that each ambassador was doing in their local communities. The ambassador team was also heavily involved in ASICS events and activations throughout the year. Tenia Fisher and the F.E.A.R. team joined the brand for the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Race in early April, while Lance Woods and WeRun313 came to Massachusetts for the Falmouth Road Race in late August.

Throughout this upcoming year, ASICS will continue to compose unique content spotlighting each new ambassador and the ways in which they embody the Sound Mind, Sound Body philosophy in their daily lives. Beyond the content rollout, ASICS will continue to support each ambassador's efforts in their local communities and continue to involve the ambassadors in ASICS sponsored programs.

2023 SOUND MIND, SOUND BODY BRAND AMBASSADORS

To introduce the new 2023 Sound Mind, Sound Body Brand Ambassadors, ASICS has unveiled a teaser film to help launch the program. Additionally, a brief bio for each new ambassador is outlined below.

Asia Rawls

Asia has always believed in the power running has on your body and mind, especially as a Division I NCAA qualifier & record holder from Eastern Michigan University. Currently, Asia serves as a leader in her community as the owner and founder of Machine Athletics, LLC, the women's assistant track coach at Cass Technical High School, and volunteers as a Track Coach for WeRun313, a diverse Running Community with over 1,800 participants in Detroit, MI.

Eric Barrera

A member of the Board of Directors of Skid Row Running Club, a local foundation in Los Angeles providing a running program for the Skid Row Community, Eric has made an impact on the lives of others through his determination and dedication. Partnered with his job as the Lead Peer Navigator of Healthcare in Action, a Street Medicine non-profit program that brings essential medical care and housing navigation to the homeless population in Los Angeles, Eric gives back to the community while encouraging people to be their best selves.

Shaun Evans

Shaun serves as both the Senior Vice President of Programming for Ainsley's Angels of America and as an active runner in the organization while pushing his son Shamus. In fact, at Shamus' suggestion, the father-son duo ran across the United States from Seattle to New York raising awareness for Ainsley's Angels. As Shaun puts it, "running is an individual endeavor but doing it as part of a team is so much more rewarding."

Benjamin Garcia

Benjamin is a former Army Captain, Veteran and current police detective who has become an ultramarathoner and participant in "Run For Their Lives," an ultra-marathon aimed at PTSD awareness. In 2000, a motorcycle accident left Ben in a wheelchair with very little likelihood he would be able to become a police officer or join the military. Due to his persistence and understanding of a sound mind and body, he overcame this obstacle to run multiple 100 and 200+ mile races.

Danielle Nabak

Danielle is a captain of F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run), a group aimed at bridging the fitness gap and ensuring that runners of color feel welcome and accepted. With a career in health while also continuing her education at Johns Hopkins she is dedicated to understanding the connection between a healthy mind and body.

Caroline Bjorkman, Carla Murray, Michelle Pillepich

Caroline, Carla and Michelle all play a role at The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC). The three women are active in the community through their positions within the organization and understand that there is a true connection between mind and body. As runners, all three women have participated in marathons and raised money to support NAMI-NYC, which provides free mental health classes, support groups, a Helpline, and more to families and individuals affected by mental illness.

Mohammad El-Haj Ahmad

The sport of tennis has emerged at pivotal moments throughout Mohammad's life, beginning with his upbringing in Palestine, to his current role as the Program Director at the Kings County Tennis League (KCTL) in Brooklyn, NY. Ultimately, Mohammad and his colleagues at KCTL are on a mission to use the sport of tennis as a vehicle to unlock the potential for kids living in public housing.

To learn more about ASICS, please visit: http://www.ASICS.com.

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com. Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASICS