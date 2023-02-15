Polco and Balancing Act Merge to Empower Communities With Data-Driven Engagement Tools

Combined capabilities provide governments next-generation solutions to increase trust, empathy, and confidence in decision-making.

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital engagement platform Polco and online simulation provider Balancing Act announced today they have merged to empower government-citizen collaboration. The combined companies will shape a new era of community problem-solving with data-driven engagement tools.

The merger joins two philosophically aligned government technology organizations to unite local governments and residents to solve polarization, declining trust, staffing issues, housing shortages, and other concerns.

Polco brings the voice of residents to government leaders with award-winning community engagement services, online polls, and survey research. Balancing Act offers award-winning simulations for residents to experience and help solve the tough tradeoffs in government budgeting and decision-making.

"This merger furthers Polco's mission to bring communities together around their most important topics in a civil and constructive way," said Polco CEO Nick Mastronardi. "The budgeting process is one of most important parts of the fiscal operational year, and Balancing Act excels at getting input on that process."

Balancing Act's brand and staff, including President Chris Adams, will continue under the same name, operating under the Polco umbrella.

"Our public engagement tools help local governments establish effective communication with their constituents," Adams said. "Our team is thrilled to join with Polco's in this mission to provide governments with multiple methods of community involvement for increased transparency and trust."

About Polco

Polco is a community engagement company driven by its mission to bring residents and government leaders together to inform decision-making and create better outcomes. Polco makes it easy to capture and understand resident sentiment with award-winning community engagement services, online polls, survey research, and local performance data. More than 500 local governments trust Polco to empower their organization to build trust, maximize the impact of public resources, and drive resident satisfaction. Learn more: https://info.polco.us/ .

About Balancing Act

Balancing Act is a maker of award-winning public engagement software enabling government leaders, and public and private stakeholders to tackle complex challenges through productive public input. Started in 2015, Balancing Act provides online simulation tools for budgeting and housing that bridge the gap between people and the policies that impact their lives. Balancing Act is used by more than 150 public and private entities worldwide. Learn more: abalancingact.com .

